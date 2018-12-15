Amber Rudd Should 'Stay Quiet' On Brexit, Nigel Evans Says

Nigel Evans has hit out at Amber Rudd for suggesting an alternative Brexit, saying that as a Cabinet Minister it is her duty to support Theresa May.

Speaking to Matt Frei, the joint executive secretary of the 1922 Committee said it was "absolutely bonkers" for a second referendum to be deciding between Theresa May's exit deal, no-deal, and no-Brexit.

Mr Evans said: "What they want is a referendum with three options: one is Theresa's deal which apparently only she wants, second is the cliff-edge which everybody wishes to avoid, and third is staying in the European Union which the people rejected.

"This is absolute bonkers".

Nigel Evans and Amber Rudd. Picture: PA

But when asked by Matt whether Amber Rudd should stay quiet, he said that he would remind the Work and Pensions Secretary that as a member of the Cabinet she should not be suggesting an alternative to Brexit.

"I would gently remind Amber Rudd if she's listening this morning that you are now back in the Cabinet and there's such thing as 'Cabinet responsibility', and floating balloons of 'Norway plus' is something that the people rejected, and something her boss Theresa May has rejected."