WHO Special Envoy for Covid-19 demands global cooperation in vaccine rollout

9 January 2021, 13:23

By Seán Hickey

The WHO's Special Envoy on Covid-19 has called on world leaders to work together to defeat the pandemic.

Matt Frei spoke to Dr David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation and asked him for a date on when the world can return to normal.

Dr Nabarro insisted that it would be foolish to predict an end date: "We really are just unable to tell how this is going to roll out across the world.

"We do see surging coronavirus infections across the world right now and that makes me feel that globally this pandemic is set to run at least a year more, possibly longer."

Dr Nabarro insisted that global cooperation is key to defeating the pandemic. He argued that "the way the situation will be made more manageable will be through increasingly widespread immunisation," and this requires transnational support.

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Read More: Government Covid-19 ad campaign tells public to 'act like you've got it'

"We need to have a central mechanism to help countries all to move in the same direction otherwise it'll be a very uneven world," he added, fearing that third world countries will be left behind

"I'm asking all world leaders to actually focus on all leaders working together," he told Matt Frei, reiterating that a failure to do so won't solve the problem.

He concluded that he doesn't want to see a world where some countries get ahead while others "wait for the crumbs" from first world nations.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen and Prince Philip have been given their Covid-19 vaccinations

Queen and Prince Philip receive coronavirus vaccinations

Five people have been arrested so far during the anti-lockdown protests

Five arrested during anti-lockdown protest in south London

Dozens of elderly patients were left queuing for their vaccines in near-freezing temperatures

Covid: London patients queue for vaccine in near-freezing temperatures
A major fire has broken out at Cork Port in Ireland

Major blaze rips through grain store in Ireland's Cork Port

The Indonesian passenger plane went missing on Saturday

Indonesian passenger plane disappears over sea minutes after take-off
The Met Police issued a £1,000 fine to the London gym owners

London gym owners issued £1,000 fine for flouting Covid rules
FPNs are being reviewed by Derbyshire Police following a "bonkers" fine for two walkers

Covid fines reviewed after two women 'surrounded' by Derbyshire Police
The majority of Covid patients experience an ongoing symptom six months after becoming ill

Most Covid patients have at least one symptom six months later, study finds
Trump must be impeached for 'inciting domestic terrorism': Ex-Biden Chief of Staff

Trump must be impeached for 'inciting domestic terrorism': Ex-Biden Chief of Staff
LBC's consumer rights expert reveals how you can spot Covid vaccine scams

How you can spot Covid vaccine scams: LBC's consumer rights expert

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

4 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile