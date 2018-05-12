Former George Bush Advisor Says America Is "Not Alone" On International Diplomacy

A former Presidential advisor to George W Bush told Matt Frei that Donald Trump was "not alone" in international diplomacy after European backlash on decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Dr Pippa Malmgren, a former Presidential advisor to George W Bush, says that the current President "doesn't care about any of the traditional procedures" in Washington, and that he's "exactly the same" on domestic issues as he is on international.

The French and German leaders joined the Prime Minister in criticising the decision Donald Trump made to withdraw America from the Iran nuclear deal.

When asked whether America is alone in international diplomacy, she said that on the situation in North Korea, his "very blustery and threatening" approach has resulted in "what will be a historic event of the leaders all meeting, all co-ordinating together".