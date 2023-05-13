‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

13 May 2023, 14:23

Boris Johnson 'cared' about the cost of living, says caller

By Ellen Morgan

This caller says she thinks former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was a better leader than Rishi Sunak, who doesn’t understand “the reality on the ground”.

Julie in Ross on Wye told Matt Frei that Boris Johnson faced incredible challenges during his time in office, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. She maintains that he “saw us” and “heard” the British public and resents that the Conservative Party decided to elect a new leader internally.

“They ignored us,” Julie said. “This year I voted against them for the first time in my life and I will continue to unless they start listening to the people.”

She continued that the country wants a “human being” as a leader, someone who “understands the problems in the world.”

READ MORE: 'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'

Matt asked Julie if she thought the Conservatives would have done better in the local elections if Boris Johnson were still leader.

This comes after the Tories suffered a steep loss in the May local elections, losing 962 council seats.

Julie replied that she thought he “messed up – but he’s human”.

“We all related to him,” she added.

Julie said that she’d met Rishi Sunak and emphasised he “doesn’t understand” the day to day problems people face.

She reminded Matt: “He didn’t believe for a minute that nurses were using food banks.”

“His lifestyle is so sheltered from what real people are experiencing- but he’s got a good heart,” Julie concluded.

READ MORE: 'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Archbishop of York John Sentamu.

Former Archbishop of York John Sentamu to step back from ministry after 'failing to act on child sexual abuse'
Woramet Ben Taota, a 16-year-old a dual national, was found dead in a forest in his hometown of Lampang province, northern Thailand, with injuries to his head.

Girl suspected of luring British boy to his death in Thai forest found dead in woods herself, as father reveals agony
Sergeant Nick Wilson

Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house
William and Kate have a released a behind the scenes video

William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day
Priti Patel is expected to criticise the Conservative party leadership in a speech on Saturday

Priti Patel slams Conservatives for accepting 'managed decline' of party after huge local election losses
The Koh-i-Noor diamond could be returned to India

India to push for UK to hand over Koh-i-Noor diamond as part of 'colonial reckoning' that 'dwarfs' Elgin Marble demands
Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”

Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister
Railway workers are striking again today

Fresh rail strikes on Eurovision final day as rail workers walk out - but union denies 'cynically targeting' event
Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

Family of woman in coma after royal police escort crash 'shocked and sickened' by her 'extensive' injuries

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile