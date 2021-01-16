Joe Biden 'has no grip over his party': Former Trump Chief of Staff

16 January 2021, 13:31

By Seán Hickey

President Joe Biden will find it difficult to unify American politics, President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff predicts.

Mick Mulvaney claimed that Joe Biden is "well past his prime," telling Matt Frei that the next US President may find it difficult to stick to his campaign promises.

In the past "he might have been ideally suited to play a unifying role," Mr Mulvaney accepted, but told LBC that Mr Biden "does not nearly have the grip over his party," which will undoubtedly hamper the President's decision-making power.

Trump's former Chief of Staff suggested that Joe Biden may not be as popular as the rest of the world believes: "Not very many people voted for Joe Biden. 150 million people in this country voted and they either voted for Donald Trump or against Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden just happened to be the other name on the ticket."

Read More: Donald Trump becomes only US President to be impeached twice after Capitol riots

Mick Mulvaney told LBC that Joe Biden may not fulfil his campaign promises
Mick Mulvaney told LBC that Joe Biden may not fulfil his campaign promises. Picture: PA

Read More: Joe Biden's inauguration: When is it? Will President Trump attend?

Matt wondered if Mr Mulvaney would advise President Trump to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden next week, despite Donald Trump openly insisting he won't go.

The former Chief of Staff said that Donald Trump's presence wouldn't be a good idea: "It would make things worse."

Mr Mulvaney added that he would "encourage him to do many of the other trappings" of transferring power to the incoming President, such as leaving a letter on the Oval Office desk or inviting Mr Biden to stay in Blair House prior to his inauguration.

He added that despite recommending such actions, "the President has missed the opportunities to do the other sorts of symbolic things that we do in a transfer of power."

Mr Mulvaney concluded that "physically being present at the inauguration – if there is one – might actually make things worse."

