Donald Trump becomes only US President to be impeached twice after Capitol riots

Donald Trump has made history after becoming the only US President in history to be impeached twice. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has made history after becoming the only US President in history to be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 in favour of the article of impeachment, which declares Trump incited an insurrection against the government during the Capitol riots last week.

There were 10 Republican rebels who vote in favour of the impeachment, which has happened a week before Trump leaves the Oval Office.

A mob of his supporters stormed the historic building last week, breaking into the House of Representatives and forcing staff and elected representatives to barricade themselves in offices.

Five people were killed in the riots - including one police officer - after Trump told his supporters to "fight harder" in a rally held outside the White House.

Trump had encouraged people to gather for his “Save America March” on the day Congress was certifying the election win of President-Elect Joe Biden, to further make unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Nancy Pelosi announces that the vote has carried to impeach Donald Trump. Picture: House of Representatives

A gallows was erected outside the Capitol during the unrest. Picture: PA

The Capitol descended into chaos last week after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Picture: PA

During the chaos that ensued, which included his own Vice President being forced to shelter in the building, Trump told those who were storming the Capitol that he "loved them", and "understood" why they were committing criminal acts.

An impeachment charge is a political accusation, not a criminal one.

Unlike the last impeachment, Trump has been silent on the matter, mostly because he was stripped of his beloved Twitter account after the platform permanently banned him for inciting violence.

The Impeachment does not necessarily mean that Trump has the presidency removed. The process will now move to the Senate for a trial where Senators will decide whether or not Mr Trump is convicted.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to call the Senate back early, meaning a trial cannot take place until after Joe Biden's inauguration.

The National Guard have been called to the Capitol following the unrest. Picture: PA

With the date of a trial currently unknown, the Senate could vote to block Mr Trump from running for public office ever again, which would scupper his plans for being on the 2024 ballot.

He would also lose access to a wide range of public benefits that he would usually be entitled to, including his $200,000 annual pension, a $1 million annual travel stipend and extra funding for his future staff.

Trump become just the third sitting president in history to be impeached in December 2019, following in the footsteps of Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

The House of Representatives found then that Trump had withheld $400 million of military aid from Ukraine in order to coercing Kiev into digging up dirt on his political rival and Democrat nominee Joe Biden - who subsequently went on to win the election.

