What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What time is the vote?

By Nick Hardinges

The US House of Representatives is set to debate whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time.

If the vote goes against the US leader later today, he will become the first president in the country's history to be impeached twice, with LBC's Washington correspondent Simon Marks saying that outcome is in "absolutely no doubt".

It comes following last week's storming of the US Capitol as members were affirming president-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

The president is facing one count of insurrection, worded: "President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperilled a co-equal branch of government.

"He thereby betrayed his trust as president to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

Vice President Mike Pence has already confirmed he will not invoke the 25th Amendment which could have ruled Mr Trump as unfit to serve.

So what is impeachment? And what time will the impeachment vote take place?

What does impeachment mean?

Impeachment in the US is described as a formal charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office.

It is used to remove a sitting president - or any other politician - if they have committed "treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanours".

A vote is first held in the House of Representatives - the US equivalent to the UK's House of Commons - where it requires a simple majority before being passed to the Senate - the upper chamber which is similar to the House of Lords - for a trial.

It is here where Senators will decide - with a two-thirds majority needed - the fate of the president: whether he is either convicted or acquitted.

What time is the Donald Trump impeachment vote?

The House of Representatives convened at 9am local time (2pm GMT) and began debating the rules and parameters for the impeachment vote later in the day.

At midday in Washington D.C. (5pm GMT), the debate on Mr Trump's impeachment will begin and is expected to last for around two hours.

Assuming the talks go ahead as planned, the vote will commence at around 2pm in the US capital (7pm GMT), meaning the outcome will be known shortly afterwards.

Will Donald Trump be impeached for a second time?

LBC's Washington Correspondent Simon Marks said "there is absolutely no doubt" that Donald Trump will become the first president to be impeached twice.

However, as in December 2019, it is unclear whether the impeachment will lead to the president being ousted from the Oval Office.

The difference this time around is that some Republicans have either confirmed or suggested they will vote for impeachment.

Grand Old Party (GOP) Representative Liz Cheney - the daughter of Dick Cheney, who served as vice president to George W. Bush, and who is "the most senior woman in the Republican caucus" - has come out in favour of the move, while Senate Speaker Mitch McConnell - the individual who will decide whether Mr Trump goes on trial in the chamber - has reportedly privately supported it.

There is also no planned Republican whip on the vote, nor to be any lobbying of Republicans to back the US leader.

What happens if Donald Trump is impeached?

If the US leader is impeached it will not necessarily mean that he has the presidency removed. The process then moves to the upper chamber for a trial where Senators will decide whether or not Mr Trump is convicted.

However, this trial could continue beyond the president leaving the White House before Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 January.

With the date of a trial currently unknown, the Senate could vote to block Mr Trump from running for public office ever again, which would scupper his plans for being on the 2024 ballot.

He would also lose access to a wide range of public benefits that he would usually be entitled to, including his $200,000 annual pension, a $1 million annual travel stipend and extra funding for his future staff.