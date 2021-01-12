Breaking News

Trump declares state of emergency in DC ahead of Biden inauguration

The US President has declared the state of emergency. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Late on Monday, the White House press office announced the President approved a state of emergency in the United States capital after US law enforcement officials warned of threats before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A statement issued by the White House confirmed President has "declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia".

The order authorises federal assistance to be extended through January 24 to support efforts in Washington DC to respond to the emergency situation.

It comes after reports the FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington DC in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week's deadly siege at the US Capitol.

Supporters of President Trump clashed with police and stormed the US Capitol building in Washington as a joint session of Congress attempted to certify electoral college results.

Democrats said the House of Representatives is set to consider the impeachment of President Trump on Wednesday.

Mr Trump has spent months complaining that he was cheated out of an election victory by widespread voter fraud, which election officials say does not exist.



Earlier on Monday, District of Columbia mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia governor Ralph Northam and Maryland governor Larry Hogan urged people to stay away from inaugural events because of "last week's violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly Covid-19 pandemic".



The president's emergency declaration is in effect from Monday through January 24.