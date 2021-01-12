Breaking News

Trump declares state of emergency in DC ahead of Biden inauguration

12 January 2021, 01:11 | Updated: 12 January 2021, 01:30

The US President has declared the state of emergency
The US President has declared the state of emergency. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Late on Monday, the White House press office announced the President approved a state of emergency in the United States capital after US law enforcement officials warned of threats before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A statement issued by the White House confirmed President has "declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia".

The order authorises federal assistance to be extended through January 24 to support efforts in Washington DC to respond to the emergency situation.

Read more: Donald Trump accused of 'incitement of insurrection' in Impeachment articles

It comes after reports the FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington DC in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week's deadly siege at the US Capitol.

Read more: FBI warns of planned armed protests in run up to Inauguration Day

Supporters of President Trump clashed with police and stormed the US Capitol building in Washington as a joint session of Congress attempted to certify electoral college results.

Democrats said the House of Representatives is set to consider the impeachment of President Trump on Wednesday.

Read more: Melania Trump condemns Capitol riots and hits out at 'personal attacks' against her

Read more: Donald Trump says he will not attend Joe Biden's Inauguration

Watch: David Lammy's furious row with caller over Trump's Twitter ban

Mr Trump has spent months complaining that he was cheated out of an election victory by widespread voter fraud, which election officials say does not exist.

Earlier on Monday, District of Columbia mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia governor Ralph Northam and Maryland governor Larry Hogan urged people to stay away from inaugural events because of "last week's violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly Covid-19 pandemic".

The president's emergency declaration is in effect from Monday through January 24.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers carry a part of aircraft recovered from the Java Sea where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed

Divers sift through debris and seabed mud for Indonesia plane black boxes
Capitol Breach

US House of Representatives will consider Trump impeachment on Wednesday
Anyone arriving from the UAE must isolate from Tuesday

United Arab Emirates added to travel quarantine list

2017 Somalia conference

UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

The Pfizer vaccine needs to stored at -70C

Coronavirus vaccines 'being thrown away' after patient no-shows
Preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration (Patrick Semansky/AP)

America United theme unveiled ahead of Joe Biden inauguration

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert

We don't know how many vaccines are in the country, says Covid modelling expert
'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

'I just think it's shocking that nurseries are still open'

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic
It's madness to force us to stay open, emotional dentist warns

It's madness to force us to stay open, distraught dentist tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown

James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown
Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk

Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London