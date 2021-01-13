Breaking News

Donald Trump 'unequivocally condemns' Capitol riot after impeachment vote

13 January 2021, 23:31 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 23:45

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Donald Trump has "unequivocally condemned" the Capitol riot last week and warned supporters against further violence - but refused to comment on the vote to impeach him for a second time.

In an address on the White House Youtube channel, the outgoing President said that mob violence "goes against everything I believe in" and that "no true supporter" of his would endorse it.

He also encouraged his fans to "think of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers and help promote peace" across the country.

In the scripted speech, he said: "I unequivocally condemn the violence we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement.

"Making America great again has always been about defending the rule of law, supporting the men and women of law enforcement and upholding our nation's most sacred traditions."

He accused rioters who broke into the Capitol building last week of "attacking" his movement and the country.

"No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement - you're attacking it and you are attacking our country," he added.

"We have seen political violence spiral out of control. We have seen too many riots, too many mobs, too many acts of intimidation and destruction. It must stop."

He told both the Right and the Left there was "never a justification for violence... no excuses, no exceptions."

"America is a nation of laws," he added, "Those who engaged in the attacks of last week will be brought to justice."

The extraordinary speech signals a shift in how seriously the President is taking the incident and similar acts in the near future, telling viewers that he had been briefed by the Secret Service about the seriousness of what could occur at Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

It follows a 221-197 vote in favour of impeachment on Wednesday evening - the second time in history that a US President has been impeached twice.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell fails to rule out voting to convict Trump
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for round-the-clock Covid vaccines

Keir Starmer demands Government use pharmacies to deliver 24-hour Covid vaccines
Donald Trump

Trump impeachment vote under way after Capitol siege

ICUs are at a "very substantial" risk of being overwhelmed, Boris Johnson warned

Intensive care at 'very substantial risk' of being overwhelmed, Boris Johnson warns
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks to present star-studded TV show celebrating Joe Biden’s inauguration
Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/Evan Vucci/AP)

Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump is ‘clear and present danger’ to US

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?
Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The LBC presenter did not seem keen on trying the newly approved food...

Mealworms declared safe to eat but Iain's question for one insect eater is simply 'why?'
Lawrence Young from the Warwick University Medical School tells LBC restricting travel is key to stamping out coronavirus.

'We need to look really hard at border control', scientist warns amid new Brazil variant
James O'Brien speaks to mum who sparked free school meal parcel debate

James O'Brien speaks to mum who sparked free school meal parcel debate
Ex-officer tells James O'Brien 'stay local' Covid rule is 'unenforceable'

Ex-officer tells James O'Brien 'stay local' Covid rule is 'unenforceable'
James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Covid rule on staying local "is clear enough"

James O'Brien takes on caller who insists Covid rule on staying local "is clear enough"
Jonathan Van Tam: Sports players should not hug when celebrating

Jonathan Van-Tam: Sports players should not hug when celebrating

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London