Donald Trump 'unequivocally condemns' Capitol riot after impeachment vote

By Ewan Quayle

Donald Trump has "unequivocally condemned" the Capitol riot last week and warned supporters against further violence - but refused to comment on the vote to impeach him for a second time.

In an address on the White House Youtube channel, the outgoing President said that mob violence "goes against everything I believe in" and that "no true supporter" of his would endorse it.

He also encouraged his fans to "think of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers and help promote peace" across the country.

In the scripted speech, he said: "I unequivocally condemn the violence we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement.

"Making America great again has always been about defending the rule of law, supporting the men and women of law enforcement and upholding our nation's most sacred traditions."

He accused rioters who broke into the Capitol building last week of "attacking" his movement and the country.

"No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement - you're attacking it and you are attacking our country," he added.

"We have seen political violence spiral out of control. We have seen too many riots, too many mobs, too many acts of intimidation and destruction. It must stop."

He told both the Right and the Left there was "never a justification for violence... no excuses, no exceptions."

"America is a nation of laws," he added, "Those who engaged in the attacks of last week will be brought to justice."

The extraordinary speech signals a shift in how seriously the President is taking the incident and similar acts in the near future, telling viewers that he had been briefed by the Secret Service about the seriousness of what could occur at Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

It follows a 221-197 vote in favour of impeachment on Wednesday evening - the second time in history that a US President has been impeached twice.

