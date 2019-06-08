Labour Should Suspend Newly Elected Peterborough MP Over Anti-Semitism, Frank Field Says

Frank Field, who resigned the Labour whip over anti-semitism said the party should suspend newly elected MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes after she engaging with anti-Semitic posts on social media.

Ms Forbes narrowly won the Peterborough by-election, beating the Brexit Party, but the new MP is facing allegations of anti-Semitism after liking a post suggesting that outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May had a "Zionist Slave Masters agenda".

In a separate comment, she said she had "enjoyed reading" a thread suggesting the Islamic State was created "by the CIA and Mossad".

Labour leader with newly elected Lisa Forbes after the Peterborough by-election. Picture: PA

But speaking to Matt Frei, Independent MP Frank Field said the MP should be suspended.

"I think she should be suspended, everybody facing these charges should face withdrawal of the Labour whip, the should be suspended," he said.

Mr Field added that it was "bonkers" that Alastair Campbell was expelled from the party for revealing on LBC he voted for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections - but those facing anti-Semitism allegations are not investigated.

