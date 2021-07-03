BMA advice being constructed by facemask manufacturers, Tory MP claims

3 July 2021, 17:13

By Seán Hickey

Mask manufacturers are lobbying the British Medical Association to keep restrictions in place beyond July 19, this backbench Tory suggests.

"I really would like, in the interest of transparency, for the BMA to declare what lobbying they've been put under by the manufacturers of PPE," Andrew Bridgen told Matt Frei.

Read More: WHO warns of 'dangerous period' as Delta variant spreads

He went on to suggest that such companies "clearly have a financial interest in getting people to continue wearing these masks," and the BMA's recommendation to continue wearing masks after "freedom day" has been influenced by the industry.

"It'd be very interesting if they'd disclose what lobbying they've come under."

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers

Matt wondered if Mr Bridgen was "against keeping some restrictions past the 19th July?" The backbencher shared his irritation at the prospect.

Read More: Calls for some Covid rules to stay but double-jabbed will 'no longer need to self-isolate'

He claimed that masks are imposed on the basis of "potentially dubious science" and are the "biggest demonstration to people that we haven't actually got out of the Covid pandemic."

He went on to suggest that "continued lockdown measures are far more detrimental to the health and wellbeing of the nation than the virus is now" and this should be the key factor in deciding whether restrictions continue.

He concluded by telling Matt he "certainly won't be voting for any extension of measures after the 19th of July."

A BMA spokesperson said:

"We are very disappointed to see an MP making these completely false and unsubstantiated claims. We hope that he will withdraw his comments and apologise. These kinds of false statements shouldn’t be any part of the debate about how best to protect people."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers are currently in a standoff with armed men who 'do not recognise US laws'

Police in standoff with armed group that 'doesn't recognise US laws'
Uri Geller 'sending his powers' to England in Euro 2020 quarter-final

Uri Geller 'sending his powers' to England in Euro 2020 quarter-final
The stabbing took place at Oxford Circus

Man, 25, charged with murder after 60-year-old stabbed at Oxford Circus
Ollie Robinson can resume playing cricket

England's Ollie Robinson allowed to resume playing cricket after offensive tweets emerged
Dramatic footage shows the boats extinguishing the fire

Dramatic footage shows boats tackling circle of fire on sea's surface in Gulf of Mexico
A total of 19 people are missing

Powerful mudslide leaves 19 people missing near Tokyo as buildings swept away
Double vaccinated people may not need to isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case, a report says

Calls for some Covid rules to stay but double-jabbed will 'no longer need to self-isolate'
A fundraiser was set up for a German girl who was in tears after watching her team lose to England

Fundraiser for crying German girl smashes target by topping £26k
Diane Abbott grilled on her faith in Keir Starmer's Labour leadership

Diane Abbott grilled on her faith in Sir Keir Starmer's Labour leadership
Former teacher Dead Davidson was sentenced to 17 years in prison

'Dangerous' paedophile teacher who tricked young boys jailed for 17 years

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

10 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile