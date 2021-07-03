Calls for some Covid rules to stay but double-jabbed will 'no longer need to self-isolate'

3 July 2021, 07:17 | Updated: 3 July 2021, 07:22

Double vaccinated people may not need to isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case, a report says
Double vaccinated people may not need to isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case, a report says. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Leading doctors have called for some anti-Covid measures to remain after July 19 as cases rise again.

Some will need to stay in place to protect the public's health, the NHS and the economy, the British Medical Association (BMA) said.

These include continuing to require the use of masks in enclosed public areas, like public transport and shops, and "significantly improved" public messaging about social distancing and meeting people outdoors or in well-ventilated areas.

It comes amid a report that, in a major move towards normality, double-vaccinated people will not need to self-isolate after coming into contact with a Covid case.

Read more: What is the EU Digital Covid Certificate and can I get one?

Read more: Malta U-turns over NHS vaccine app ban

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said "sensible, cautious" measures were needed to minimise the impact of new waves of infections and variants.

"As case numbers continue to rise at an alarming rate due to the rapid transmission of the Delta variant and an increase in people mixing with one another, it makes no sense to remove restrictions in their entirety in just over two weeks' time," he said.

"The promise was to make decisions based on data and not dates, and while we were pleased to see the Government react to data in delaying the easing on June 21 last month, ministers must not now simply disregard the most recent, damning, numbers by rushing into meeting their new July 19 deadline."

The plea comes as the Times reports ministers are expected to approve a plan dropping the legal requirement for fully-vaccinated people to self-isolate.

Read more: Schools could open vaccination clinics for teens, SAGE member suggests

It is expected to be signed off at a meeting on Monday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also said fully-vaccinated Brits should be able to go on holiday in Europe without quarantine in the "foreseeable future", and travel restrictions are being reviewed.

Boris Johnson has said he is confident the final relaxation of England's lockdown can take place on July 19 and new health secretary Sajid Javid said he wants it to go ahead too – but he has not confirmed if it will see the end of every restriction.

The Delta variant accounts for roughly 95% of confirmed cases in the UK, while the latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows about one in 260 private households in England had Covid in the week to June 26.

Dr Nagpaul said while hospitalisations remain low compared to cases, the figures were still "increasing at pace" and there were double the amount of Covid patients in beds and ventilators than last month.

"Even if people aren't getting admitted to hospital at the same rate, spiralling levels of community transmission provides a fertile ground for new, potentially vaccine-resistant variants to develop."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dramatic footage shows the boats extinguishing the fire

Dramatic footage shows boats tackling circle of fire on sea's surface in Gulf of Mexico
A total of 19 people are missing

Powerful mudslide leaves 19 people missing near Tokyo as buildings swept away
A fundraiser was set up for a German girl who was in tears after watching her team lose to England

Fundraiser for crying German girl smashes target by topping £22k
Boris Johnson posed with a giant England flag outside Downing Street

Boris Johnson poses with giant England flag ahead of Saturday's Euros clash vs Ukraine
Sports fans face more downpours, with heavy rain and storms forecast for the weekend.

UK weather: Sports fans to face heavy rain and thunderstorms over weekend
20 people have been confirmed dead and 128 are still missing after the building collapse in Miami

Firefighter finds body of his own daughter, 7, in Miami building collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab
'Shame is endemic in the LGBTQ+ community', caller tells LBC

Society presumes we can't love like straight people can, says LGBTQ+ caller
'She's an absolute legend': Jame's O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater after her by-election win

'She took on the job that killed her sister': James O'Brien praises Kim Leadbeater's 'courage'
James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks

James O'Brien clashes with caller who 'has an issue' with face masks
Soldier says 'test and release' shouldn't only be available to travellers

Government is 'missing a trick' with ten day 'app ping' isolations, caller says
Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson

Diane Abbott and John McDonnell should stop 'trying to derail' Keir Starmer, says Lord Mandelson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London