Malta U-turns over NHS vaccine app ban

2 July 2021, 11:29

Brits can use the NHS App to prove their vaccination status in Malta
Brits can use the NHS App to prove their vaccination status in Malta. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Malta has U-turned to allow British holidaymakers into the country if they can prove their vaccine status using the NHS app.

Authorities in the country had on Thursday thrown tourists' plans into chaos after announcing the app would not be accepted as evidence and only an NHS letter would suffice.

The move prompted fury from Brits who may not get their letters, which can take up to five working days to arrive, in time for their holidays.

READ MORE: Holidaymakers will need a letter from the NHS to visit

Malta, now on the UK's green list, is now allowing tourists to head to the island without facing quarantine upon their return.

A tweet from the British High Commission in Malta said: "Maltese health authorities are now accepting the NHS digital app as well as the NHS COVID Pass letter as proof of vaccination for travellers arriving from the UK."

The office later warned tourists that "regulations for travel and entry to countries change frequently and quickly" and encourage Brits to regularly check the UK Government website for updates.

Currently, wearing a mask on beaches is advised but no longer a legal requirement and groups in public places are limited to only six people unless they are from the same household.

READ MORE: WHO warns of new Covid wave in Europe unless people 'remain disciplined'

Restaurants and snack bars are open but a limit of six people per table. Fines will be levied for non- compliance.

Government advice tells Brits: "From 30 June, the Maltese authorities require all arrivals from the United Kingdom to present proof of full vaccination. This must show that you received a full course of vaccination at least 14 days prior to your arrival."

There are entry exemptions for children aged five to 11, who can currently go abroad if they are accompanying their vaccinated parents but must show evidence of a negative PCR days taken at least three days before travelling.

