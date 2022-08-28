'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

By Tim Dodd

This is the "lightbulb moment" Natasha Devon had on air as she realised why some people dislike Meghan Markle, following criticism of her recent podcast.

A promotional video for Meghan Markle’s new "unfiltered" Spotify podcast 'Archetypes' warns listeners they should "expect the real me", with the Duchess joined by long-time friend and tennis star Serena Williams in its first episode.

Entitled ‘The Misconceptions of Ambition’, the hour-long episode was released exclusively on streaming platform Spotify and talks candidly about “the double standard women face”.

Discussing the criticism against the Duchess of Sussex, Natasha said: "It is possible that so many women have this disneyfied idea of what it is to be a princess. It's something that many, many girls internalise because of Disney more than because of the royal family.

"They internalise it at a really young age, that that is the ultimate goal - that if you're a princess there could be nothing better."

Natasha continued: "To have lived it, to have experienced it, and to say to the public, actually it's not as great as you imagine - that, I think, is what annoyed everybody.

"Because it's not just taking away the fantasy of Harry and Meghan, it's taking away their fantasy... What she did was she took away the fantasies of those women who had internalised the idea that to be a princess was to be the best thing ever.

"And then Meghan Markle stood up and said 'actually you're wrong', and people couldn't deal with that fundamental challenge to their internal belief system. Tell me I'm wrong."