'People should expect the real me': Meghan Markle launches new 'unfiltered' Archetypes podcast

23 August 2022, 20:43

Meghan Markle's new Archetypes podcast has launched on Spotify
Meghan Markle's new Archetypes podcast has launched on Spotify. Picture: Twitter: @spotify

By Danielle De Wolfe

A promotional video for Meghan Markle’s new "unfiltered" Spotify podcast Archetypes warns "people should expect the real me", with the Duchess joined by long-time friend and tennis star Serena Williams in its first episode.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Entitled ‘The Misconceptions of Ambition’, the hour-long episode was released exclusively on streaming platform Spotify and talks candidly about “the double standard women face”.

The episode, which sees Markle and Williams discuss pregnancy, stereotypes, and a fire which broke out in son Archie’s bedroom during the Sussexes' 2019 tour of South Africa, also features an appearance from husband Harry.

“Over the course of the next dozen episodes, we're going to live inside and rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations,” says Meghan, 41, in the episode.

Read more: William and Kate to move family to Windsor cottage as they announce new school for George, Charlotte and Louis

Speaking of the negativity that surrounds female ambition, Markle says: "I don't remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband."

The Archetypes podcast saw Markle strike an exclusive deal with Spotify rumoured to be worth £18m.

Over the course of the 60 minute episode, The Duchess also notes that many consider ambition to be “a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is” whilst in the company of the 40-year-old former Wimbledon Champion.

She adds: "I think, you know, I think both of us, or the three of us, really know that sometimes the right decision isn't the easiest decision."

The promotional video that accompanies the first episode, which was released on Tuesday, sees Meghan describe how she’s commonly viewed “through the lens of the media”.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family', royal biographer claims

She adds: "I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered."

An episode which also features a guest appearance from Harry, Meghan can be heard saying: "You wanna come say hi? Look who just popped in."

Greeting the royal with a "Hello" in British accents, Harry can be heard telling Williams: "I like what you've done with your hair. That's a great vibe".

Williams replies: "Thank you. Good to see you too as always, I miss you guys."

The podcast launch comes ahead of Harry and Meghan's visit to England next month, attending events in Manchester and London.

