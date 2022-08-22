Breaking News

William and Kate to move family to Windsor cottage as they announce new school for George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge will all move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Prince William and Kate are to move their family to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school.

The three children will all join the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot when the new term begins in September, Kensington Palace said.

The family will live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park, which is just a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, in a bid to move away from the "goldfish bowl" of their official residence Kensington Palace.

It's understood Prince William and Kate want to give their three children more freedom away from London, and they want to be closer to the Queen.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas's."

Read more: 'No room for a nanny' as Kate and Will downsize to Windsor cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George speaking with the Queen and their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo - who will live elsewhere when the couple move to Windsor. Picture: Alamy

The Cambridges had been known to have set their heart on outdoorsy prep school Lambrook, with its 52 acres of grounds, for their youngsters where fees will cost William and Kate in excess of £50,000 a year.

The family will use the pretty 19th century Adelaide Cottage as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed cottage, which belongs to the Crown Estate.

It was built for Queen Adelaide in 1831 and is nestled just a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle in the private Home Park.

The Windsor cottage does not need any additional security or costly renovations.

There is also no need for live-in staff.

The family are also thought to be making the move to be closer to the Queen, who is suffering from "episodic mobility issues".

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'trying to create an alternative woke royal family', royal biographer claims

Prince William shares adorable photo with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: PA

A royal source said: "This is very much a decision that two parents have made to give their children the 'most normal' start possible.

"KP can be a little bit of a fishbowl.

"They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London.

"It's very much a decision that's been led by the kids."

The downsizing to Adelaide Cottage means William and Kate's full-time nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo will live elsewhere for the first time, as will other staff including the housekeeper and the chef.

Read more: Harry and Meghan to return: Sussexes will visit UK next month for the first time since Platinum Jubilee

Future king George, nine, and Charlotte, seven have left their current school Thomas's Battersea in London and four-year-old Louis be starting full-time education at Lambrook.

Jonathan Perry, headmaster at Lambrook School, said he looked forward to the Cambridge children starting.

"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community," Mr Perry said.