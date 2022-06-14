Will and Kate 'will move to Windsor cottage' as they chase 'modest' life with less staff

Kate and William are reportedly moving to Windsor to be near the Queen
Kate and William are reportedly moving to Windsor to be near the Queen. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor as they chase a simpler life with a lower burden on the taxpayer.

The Royal couple are insisting on "nothing too showy" as they reportedly confirm their move to the four-bedroom property, according to The Sun.

The paper says the move is also about being closer to the Queen, 96, who is suffering from "episodic mobility issues".

It is thought they will complete the move in time for their three children to start school in September.

The Windsor cottage does not need any additional security or costly renovations.

There is also no need for live-in staff.

The Royal couple are after a more modest life
The Royal couple are after a more modest life. Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."

The source added the "added bonus" was that George, Charlotte and Louis could attend a local school, and also said they wanted to be close to the Queen.

The family will move from the West Kensington home in time for the children to start a new school
The family will move from the West Kensington home in time for the children to start a new school. Picture: Alamy

The Cambridges have been planning the move for months.

The Grade-II listed building is a short walk to Windsor Castle and St George's Chapel.

It sits on the 655-acre royal estate.

A source told The Sun that George, Charlotte and Louis could "enjoy running around and playing in the gardens".

It is thought William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family's London home, and continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne
The Queen celebrated 70 years on the throne. Picture: Alamy

The Queen has suffered from "episodic mobility issues" in recent months.

It affected her attendance at a number of her own Jubilee celebrations at the start of the month.

Whilst she was able to light a ceremonial beacon on the first day of the bank holiday weekend, take a salute from troops at the Trooping of the Colour and thank the nation from the Buckingham Palace balcony on the final day, she missed a number of events including the Epsom Derby, Jubilee Pageant and the thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral.

