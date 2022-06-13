Prince Andrew 'barred from Garter Day service after Charles and William lobbied Queen'

Prince Andrew has reportedly been barred from today's service after the Queen was lobbied by Charles and William. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince Andrew will not attend public parts of today's Garter Day service in Windsor, with Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly 'lobbying' the Queen for him not to attend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew had been keen to return to royal duties, but Charles and William warned the Queen of a public "backlash" if he was seen in public, the Sun reports.

After the talks the Queen decided her second son should only take part in private aspects of the Windsor ceremony.

It was reported yesterday that the disgraced Duke asked the Queen to reinstate his patronages and his HRH title.

He was stripped of them five months ago as a result of the case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, for which he made a multi-million payout in February.

But on Sunday, the Telegraph quoted an unnamed source as saying: "The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back.

"Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.

"Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and 'Prince of the Blood' and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected."

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's son stepped away from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke was cast out of the working monarchy after Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

He denies the claims.

Prince Andrew's last public engagement was when he escorted the Queen to the memorial service for her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh in March.

He had been set to join the wider royal family at a service of thanksgiving in St Paul's Cathedral on the second of the four-day Jubilee celebrations earlier this month but ahead of the ceremony it was announced that he had tested positive for Covid.

The Queen reportedly had the final say over today's service. Picture: Alamy

During Monday's service, the Duchess of Cornwall will be installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Meanwhile, a protest is expected in Windsor amid opposition to former prime minister Sir Tony Blair being appointed to the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

It was announced in December that the former Labour leader was to be appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter - the highest possible ranking.

More than 1.5 million signatures were gathered on a petition calling for the knighthood to be "rescinded", claiming he was the "least deserving person of any public honour" and that he should be "held accountable for war crimes".

Sir Tony was prime minister during Allied military invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly lobbied the Queen about the issue. Picture: Alamy

Stop the War said activists will gather at the Queen Victoria statue outside the castle on Monday in protest at Sir Tony's appointment.

Also on Monday, Baroness Valerie Amos will be appointed Lady Companion of the Order.

The Labour member of the House of Lords, who was the first black person to become a cabinet member, will now also be the first black person appointed Lady Companion of the Order.

Each year, Royal Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Garter gather at the chapel in Windsor for a colourful procession and ceremony.

Crowds watch as they walk down the hill to the chapel from the state apartments, dressed in blue velvet mantles, red velvet hoods, black velvet hats and white ostrich plumes.