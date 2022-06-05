Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee

5 June 2022, 23:13 | Updated: 5 June 2022, 23:33

Harry and Meghan have already returned home to the US
Harry and Meghan have already returned home to the US. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan have returned to the US after their whirlwind trip over the pond to celebrate the Queen's Platinum jubilee.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The couple and their two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, were already on their way when the Platinum Jubilee pageant kicked off on Sunday, it is believed.

They were driven from Frogmore Cottage to Farnborough Airport at lunchtime, leaving the runway at 1.30pm, according to the Sun.

They missed the final day of festivities which saw the best of Britain over the past seven decades highlighted in the pageant.

Hundreds of thousands stormed the capital to get a glimpse of the procession, with the Queen also making her final appearance of the jubilee on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

An insider told the paper: "There was no fanfare, they just went.

"They didn't stick around for the Platinum Jubilee pageant which is a celebration of Britain and all of its quirks and eccentricities over the Queen's 70 year reign."

Read more: 'My heart's with you all': Queen thanks nation after surprise balcony appearance

Read more: Playful Prince Louis steals the show for second time during Jubilee pageant

During their short trip to the UK, the couple were finally able to introduce Lilibet to Lilibet in what would have been an emotional family reunion at Windsor Castle.

The private meeting took place within 48 hours of the family landing in the UK, it is understood.

Harry and Meghan's second child, born at 11.40am on Friday June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of the monarch.

Lilibet spent her first birthday in the UK on Saturday, on which the Queen is thought to have made time to see her grandson and his children again.

It followed a frosty St Paul's service on Friday - Harry and Meghan's only public outing with the royals - which saw them seated on the other side of the room to the Cambridges and Prince Charles.

They arrived ahead of Charles to cheers from onlookers, and all eyes were on he couple as they walked down the cathedral aisle to take their seats in the second-from-front row.

Harry, who was said to be anxious about the service was seen smiling and bantering with with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands.

While on the other side Prince William and Kate appeared tense as they took their seats for the Jubilee ceremony.

After the service Harry and Meghan were also believed to have skipped a lunch for royals and politicians at London's Guildhall, opting to return to Frogmore cottage.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Some 70 companies in the UK are participating in the pilot

Four-day work week to be trialled in UK in world's biggest pilot

Strike action is set to cause problems on the London Underground on Monday.

Travellers urged to avoid London Underground as Tube strikes set to cause commuter chaos

Len Goodman has received a backlash for his comments.

Fury as Len Goodman recalls nan labelling curry powder 'foreign muck'

Louis enjoyed his time at the pageant.

Playful Prince Louis steals the show for second time during Jubilee pageant

The Queen has thanked the nation after her Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen 'humbled and deeply touched' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations come to an end

The Queen appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

'My heart's with you all': Queen thanks nation after surprise balcony appearance

The Queen appeared in Hologram form on the side of her Gold Stage Coach

Queen appears as a hologram in spectacular Platinum Jubilee pageant

Street parties are being held across the UK

Jubilant Brits gather for street parties across UK to celebrate Queen's 70-year reign

Mercedes has issued an immediate recall for nearly a million cars

Mercedes issues immediate global recall for one million cars with faulty brakes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children making cakes in preparation for a street party later

Charlotte, Louis and George bake cakes as UK prepares for day of street parties

14-year-old girl amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings

Girl, 14, amongst dead as America rocked by triple shootings

A man jumped off Chelsea Bridge after being tasered by police

'Screwdriver-wielding' man dies in hospital after being tasered and jumping in river

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place on Sunday

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Charles thanked his mother on behalf of the nation.

'Your Majesty, Mummy': Charles thanks the Queen in emotional Platinum Jubilee tribute

Sam Fender has been criticised for his apology.

Sam Fender slammed for caving to 'woke mob' after apologising for Johnny Depp 'hero' selfie
The Queen met Paddington at the start of the show

Queen delights millions in Paddington Bear sketch to open Platinum Party at the Palace

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alec John Such

Former Bon Jovi bassist and founding member Alec John Such dies aged 70
Nigeria Church Attack

Dozens feared dead in Nigeria church attack

France D-Day Anniversary

Second World War veterans honoured on eve of D-Day anniversary
Cambodia Elections

Ruling party on course for Cambodian local elections victory, indications show
Severe Weather Miami

Tropical Storm Alex forms in Atlantic

Investigators at the scene of a fatal shooting

Three people killed in Philadelphia shooting

Bangladesh Fire

At least 49 dead in Bangladesh container depot blaze

Iran Building Collapse

Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to at least 38

Greece Wildfire

Greek firefighters battle wildfires near Athens for second day
Russia Ukraine War

Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Boris boos were were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish
'I'd have been tempted to boo': Shelagh Fogarty compares Jubilee-booing of Boris to former politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians
Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans, that's who we are

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen

'There will never be a Jubilee like this again': Andrew Pierce pays tribute to the Queen
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 01/06 | Watch again

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London