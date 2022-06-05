Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee

Harry and Meghan have already returned home to the US. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Harry and Meghan have returned to the US after their whirlwind trip over the pond to celebrate the Queen's Platinum jubilee.

The couple and their two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet, were already on their way when the Platinum Jubilee pageant kicked off on Sunday, it is believed.

They were driven from Frogmore Cottage to Farnborough Airport at lunchtime, leaving the runway at 1.30pm, according to the Sun.

They missed the final day of festivities which saw the best of Britain over the past seven decades highlighted in the pageant.

Hundreds of thousands stormed the capital to get a glimpse of the procession, with the Queen also making her final appearance of the jubilee on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

An insider told the paper: "There was no fanfare, they just went.

"They didn't stick around for the Platinum Jubilee pageant which is a celebration of Britain and all of its quirks and eccentricities over the Queen's 70 year reign."

During their short trip to the UK, the couple were finally able to introduce Lilibet to Lilibet in what would have been an emotional family reunion at Windsor Castle.

The private meeting took place within 48 hours of the family landing in the UK, it is understood.

Harry and Meghan's second child, born at 11.40am on Friday June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of the monarch.

Lilibet spent her first birthday in the UK on Saturday, on which the Queen is thought to have made time to see her grandson and his children again.

It followed a frosty St Paul's service on Friday - Harry and Meghan's only public outing with the royals - which saw them seated on the other side of the room to the Cambridges and Prince Charles.

They arrived ahead of Charles to cheers from onlookers, and all eyes were on he couple as they walked down the cathedral aisle to take their seats in the second-from-front row.

Harry, who was said to be anxious about the service was seen smiling and bantering with with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands.

While on the other side Prince William and Kate appeared tense as they took their seats for the Jubilee ceremony.

After the service Harry and Meghan were also believed to have skipped a lunch for royals and politicians at London's Guildhall, opting to return to Frogmore cottage.