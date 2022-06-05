Playful Prince Louis steals the show for second time during Jubilee pageant

Louis enjoyed his time at the pageant. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Louis has stolen the show for a second time, causing mischief during the jubilee pageant on Sunday afternoon.

Louis sat in the front row of the royal box with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the final day of celebrations.

He covered his eyes and blew out his cheeks as he watched the carnival pageant, later shushing his mum and sticking his tongue out.

But his older relative, Mike Tindall, joked he was keeping an eye on the spirited four-year-old.

The former England rugby player, sitting in the row behind, gestured and pointed to his eyes that he was keeping watch over him, as Kate chuckled at their interaction.

Louis stuck his tongue out as the event went on. Picture: Getty

It came after the prince delighted royal fans by stealing the show on the balcony on Thursday during the Trooping the Colour.

He let out a howl and covered his ears during the flypast, and his "Gan Gan" the Queen sweetly interacted with her great-grandson, leaning down to chat to him and point out the planes.

Louis later returned to the balcony on Sunday for the finale as the Queen made a balcony appearance to round off celebrations, joining his siblings for the historic moment.

He waved both his hands and joined in the national anthem.

Louis blew out his cheeks as the show went on. Picture: Alamy

The prince had earlier shared a sweet moment with his grandpa, Prince Charles, too, as he sat on his lap during the pageant.

Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box.

The youngster definitely enjoyed himself during the show, roaring, clenching his hands into pretend claws, waving his hands in the air, standing on his seat, wriggling around and sticking his finger in his ear.

Mike Tindall jokingly kept his eye on the four-year-old. Picture: Alamy

Playing musical chairs, he left his seat, made his way to sit on William's lap and then Charles', who held his grandson close, with his hands around his waist.

But Louis was soon on the move, and headed back to his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

At times the prince, in a white peter pan collared shirt and blue shorts, sucked his thumb and tapped his hand on his knee.

Louis pulling faces at Kate. Picture: Getty

Others in the royal box on Sunday included Princess Eugenie, who bounced her baby son August on her lap.

The one-year-old was wearing a jumper with a Union flag on the front.

As Prince George stood for part of the parade, he mirrored his father William, both adjusting the front of their jackets at the same time.

He was also spotted resting his head on his hand during the two-and-a-half-hour show.

Louis covered his eyes. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Prince Charles stood to receive the salute from troops of the Household Division.

He nodded in turn to the 42 units marching round the Queen Victoria memorial.

Other members of the royal family in the box included Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall with the Tindalls' two eldest children, Mia and Lena.