Hologram Queen leads Jubilee Pageant through London as crowds cheer

Footage of the Queen was broadcast along the side of the Queen's Gold State Coach. Picture: Getty

By James Bickerton

The Queen is appearing in Hologram form along the historic Gold Stage Coach, which is leading her Platinum Jubilee Pageant through the centre of London.

Listen to this article

The procession, which features 6,000 performers, is on the move from Horse Bank Parade through Westminster to Buckingham Palace, where there are hopes the Queen might make another balcony appearance.

It is being led by a military contingent from drawn from all three UK armed services and a number of other Commonwealth countries.

They are headed by soldiers from the Household Cavalry, followed by the Queen's 260-year-old Gold State Coach.

In 1953 the coach was used to transport the Queen to her coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Whilst the Queen is unable to travel in her coach for health reasons, she was represented on the side in hologram form by footage from across her reign.

It is being guarded by troops from the Yeomen of the Guard, the oldest unit of the British Army in service.

The flags of all 54 Commonwealth nations are being carried by British soldiers, reflecting the Queen's role as Head of the Commonwealth.

They are followed by military personnel from 21 of the Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Pakistan, Tanzania and New Zealand.

Prince Charles, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, are watching the ceremony from the royal box.

They are joined by Boris and Carrie Johnson, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The military component is followed by classic British vehicles, including a number of card which featured in James Bond films.

One group is made up of 300 classic bicyclers, led by Britain's cycling heroes including six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy.

British troops taking part in the Queen's Jubilee Pageant. Picture: Alamy/LBC

The eight-horse-drawn making its way through central London. Picture: Alamy/LBC

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the Royal Box. Picture: Alamy/LBC

The Pageant features 6,000 military personnel and performers. Picture: Alamy/LBC

The procession is designed to show British life and culture from across the Queen's 70-year reign, organised according to the decade.

The 60s was represented by a group dressed as hippies and model Daleks from Dr Who, with gay pride campaigners for the 70s and skaters for the 90s.

Each decade was accompanied by a bus containing celebrities from that era, including Nicole Scherzinger, Sir Cliff Richard, Katherine Jenkins and Bear Grylls.

Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith was driven along in a Bentley, which at one point had to be pushed along by men in fluorescent jackets after it appeared to have broken down.

The procession aimed to represent all parts of the UK, with performers representing all four of the British nations.

It also sought to reflect the diversity of modern Britain, with a "Bollywood style" wedding and Afro-Caribbean drumming.

The pageant making its way past Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy/LBC

Kate Moss was one of a number of celebrities who took part in the procession. Picture: Alamy/LBC

Drummers taking part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Picture: Alamy/LBC

Participants include transport enthusiasts Ivan Fisher and Richard Dixon, who are taking part with two buses from the 2000s and 1950s respectively.

As part of the Pageant buses from the different decades of the Queen's reign will be packed with celebrities from each era.

Outlining his excitement Mr Dixon explained: "You can't say no to taking part in this event. It's such a great day.

"On the 1953 bus we've got Sir Cliff Richard, I'm looking forward to meeting him."

His friend, Mr Fisher, helped bring the 1953 bus across to London from Norwich.

He said: "It took us nine hours to get here from Norwich as she's got a top speed of 32mph.

"We came Thursday last week so that they could decorate them and put the wraps on them. It took nine men nine hours for each bus.

"The gentleman who owns the 2000s bus was approached by the Pageant committee and asked if he knew of anyone who could contribute a bus, and we jumped at the chance because it's a big privilege to be involved."

Crowds building up ahead of the Queen's Jubilee pageant through London. Picture: Alamy/LBC

A troupe of Daleks on Horse Guards Parade ahead of the pageant . Picture: Alamy/LBC

Spectators in place ahead of the Queen's Jubilee Pageant. Picture: Alamy/LBC

Also taking part is Sarah Jones, aged 74, who will be driving a vintage Mini she brought in 1974.

She admitted being "slightly nerve-wracked" but reassuringly added: "I'm sure it will be alright as long as I don't crash into the one in front."

British popular culture will also be well represented, with a group of Daleks from Dr Who mischievously threatening to "exterminate" passersby.

Simon James, 48, is one of those inside a Dalek suit.

The train driver, from Birmingham, explained: "I have a nice comfy seat, so I'm going to get the best seat in the house.

"I am very excited to be taking part in the Platinum Jubilee.

"The Queen has done this country an amazing service and we are here to pay respect to the sovereign".

