How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

5 June 2022, 08:26 | Updated: 5 June 2022, 08:28

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place on Sunday
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place on Sunday. Picture: Alamy/Buckingham Palace

By Daisy Stephens

On Sunday the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place in London to mark the final day of celebrations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Here's everything you need to know about the event.

What is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant?

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant is a parade through central London to celebrate the Queen's historic 70-year reign.

The Pageant is split into four acts.

The first, For Queen and Country, will be a military display celebrating armed forces from the UK and from across the Commonwealth.

The second act, The Time of Our Lives, celebrates how British life has changed since the Queen succeeded to the throne in 1952.

The first act will be a military display
The first act will be a military display. Picture: Alamy

The third act is titled Let's Celebrate, and will feature street theatre, music, urban dance and much more in a vibrant performance harnessing creativity, ingenuity and humour.

The fourth and final act, Happy and Glorious, is an opportunity to pay tribute to the monarch with a rendition of the National Anthem, with members of the viewing public invited to join in.

Some 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers are involved in staging the procession.

Celebrities will travel in decorated open top double decker buses for the decade-by-decade celebrations.

Among the sights will be the Gold State Coach which will feature archival footage of the Queen broadcast at the windows, making it seem as if the monarch is in the carriage.

Kings Troop RHA pass down the Mall as part of a Pageant rehearsal on May 31
Kings Troop RHA pass down the Mall as part of a Pageant rehearsal on May 31. Picture: Alamy

A peloton of 300 cyclists, riding vintage bikes from across the seven decades of the Queen's reign, is to travel down The Mall led by Sir Chris Hoy and cycling golden couple Dame Laura and Sir Jason Kenny.

Close to 200 national treasures will take to the stage to serenade the Queen by singing the national anthem at the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Stars including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Joe Wicks and Holly Willoughby will join Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen outside Buckingham Palace at the end of the Pageant.

It is hoped the monarch will make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to round off the weekend and see the celebrities singing the national anthem.

What time will the Pageant take place?

The Pageant will began at 2.30pm and will run until about 5pm.

What route will the Pageant take?

The Pageant will start on Whitehall in central London.

It will then turn under Admiralty Arch and move up The Mall, the road leading from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace.

The parade will finish its 3km route at the Queen Victoria Memorial outside the Palace.

How can I watch it?

There are a number of ways you can watch the parade if you don't have a ticket.

There are several public viewing areas along Whitehall and The Mall.

They are open to everyone but are expected to be extremely busy, so Buckingham Palace is urging the public to leave plenty of time to get there and secure a good view.

Alternatively, there are a number of screens being placed near the area so you can enjoy a good view in central London without having to get there too early.

The screens are in St James's Park, along The Mall and along Whitehall.

Both the screens and the public viewing areas are shown in the map below.

The route the Pageant will take, with public viewing areas shown in dark blue, and screens marked
The route the Pageant will take, with public viewing areas shown in dark blue, and screens marked. Picture: Buckingham Palace

If you don't want to face the crowds, you can also watch the Pageant from the comfort of your own home.

It is being shown by the BBC, Sky and ITV.

