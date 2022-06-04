Queen giggles as Aussie tennis star makes risqué Jubilee joke about beating Brits

The Queen spoke with the 'Australian of the Year' via Zoom. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By James Bickerton

The Queen was reduced to giggles when an Australian sports star joked about beating his British rivals, during a Zoom call held as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Britain's monarch was speaking to disabled tennis star and 'Australian of the Year' Dylan Alcott, aged 31.

Mr Alcott made history as the only person to complete a calendar-year Golden Slam in 2021; when he won the wheelchair tennis singles title at all four major championships, including Wimbledon, and a gold medal at the Summer Paralympic Games.

Speaking to the Queen via Zoom the sporting icon joked about beating British opponents along the way.

Describing his achievements, he quipped: "I unfortunately won a couple of Wimbledon titles, beat some Great Britain players which I was happy about but maybe you weren't so happy about."

In response the Queen smiled broadly and broke into laughter.

Whilst the call took place on May 9, video was only released on Saturday to help mark the jubilee.

Earlier Mr Alcott told the Queen he had been "very lucky to win four Paralympic Gold medals playing two different sports, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball, and 15 grand slam singles titles playing wheelchair tennis".

The star described his struggles with disability and his joy at being named the first disabled Australian of the Year.

READ MORE: Lilibet meets Lilibet - Queen meets great-granddaughter as Royals send 1st birthday wishes

The Queen spoke with 'Australian of the Year' Dylan Alcott via Zoom . Picture: Alamy/LBC

He explained: "I get emotional talking about it to be honest.

"When I was a young kid I used to hate myself, your Majesty.

"If I thought anybody in a wheelchair, let alone myself, would be Australian of the Year; I wouldn't have believed you.

"When I told my mum that I was getting to meet you, she cried."

Britons are enjoying four days of national celebrations to mark the Queen's 70-years on the throne.

On Saturday evening Prince Charles and Prince William will attend a Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, featuring stars including Diana Ross and Britain's Eurovision hero Sam Ryder.

Celebrations will continue on Sunday with street parties across Britain and a Jubilee pageant through central London.

They will conclude with more festivities outside Buckingham Palace, where Ed Sheeran will sing the national anthem.

Also on the call was David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, who reminded the Queen it was 34-years since she had opened Parliament House in Canberra.

The Queen remembered the event well, and went on to joke about the building's Pool of Reflection.

She said she had been: "Trying to avoid that bit of water. I don't know if it's still there but there's this little pond inside. It intrigued me very much indeed. I wondered how many people had fallen into it?!"

READ MORE: Queen will not attend Epsom Derby, Buckingham Palace confirms