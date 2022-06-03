Lilibet meets Lilibet: Queen sees great-grandchild for first time in Harry and Meghan trip

3 June 2022, 23:50 | Updated: 4 June 2022, 00:09

The Queen is believed to have met Lilibet.
The Queen is believed to have met Lilibet. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has finally met her great-granddaughter as part of Harry and Meghan's first trip to the UK with the whole family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The private meeting took place within 48 hours of the family landing in the UK, it is understood.

The couple took both Lilibet and three-year-old Archie to Windsor Castle for the emotional family reunion, due to the Queen's current mobility problems, the Mail said.

Prince Charles is believed to be meeting his grandchildren during their trip too.

It comes ahead of Lilibet's first birthday on Saturday - in which it is likely the Queen will make time to see her grandson and his children again.

The monarch is already confirmed to be skipping the Epsom Derby in a bid to pace herself for the rest of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and she is not set to appear at the Party at the Palace either.

Read more: Feuding Brothers divided: William and Harry don't talk and kept apart at St Paul's

Read more: Queen will not attend Epsom Derby, Buckingham Palace confirms

It marks first time the Sussexes have brought Lilibet - who was named in honour of the Queen - to the UK.

The move has sparked rumours that she will also be christened with the monarch present.

Growing up, the Queen's nickname was Lilibet, having been coined when the then Princess Elizabeth was a toddler and struggled to pronounce her own name properly.

The sweet nickname stuck and she became Lilibet to her family from then on.

The Queen's father, George VI, previously said: "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy."

Her husband, the late Prince Philip, also used the nickname.

When Lilibet's name was first announced, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: "The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement – in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour.

"Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

Harry and Meghan were seen keeping a low profile during the Queen's thanksgiving service at St Paul's on Friday.

They arrived ahead of Prince Charles to cheers from onlookers, and all eyes were on he couple as they walked down the cathedral aisle to take their seats in the second-from-front row.

After the service, the couple were believed to have skipped a lunch for royals and politicians at London's Guildhall, instead heading back to their Frogmore Cottage base.

Neither Lilibet, nor her older brother, Archie, have been seen in public at any of the Jubilee celebrations so far.

