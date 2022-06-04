Queen's hilarious practical joke on American tourists revealed by her ex-guard

Queen's hilarious practical joke on American tourists revealed by her ex-guard.

By James Bickerton

The Queen played an amusing practical joke on two American tourists who were visiting Scotland according to Richard Griffin, her former protection officer.

Speaking to Sky News the ex-security guard explained the visitors didn't recognise the Queen, and even asked her to take a photograph of themselves with him.

He explained: "The American gentleman was telling the Queen where he came from, where they were going to next, where they'd been to in Britain.

"And sure enough he said to Her Majesty 'and where do you live?'

"She said 'well I live in London but I've got a holiday home the other side of the hills'."

The American then asked how long the monarch had been visiting the area, to which she retorted "since I was a little girl - over 80 years".

As the meeting took place near to the Queen's Balmoral Estate he responded: "If you've been coming up here for 80 years you must have met the Queen."

Referring to her security guard the Queen, "quick as a flash", replied: "Well I haven't but Dick here meets her regularly."

One of the American's then asked Mr Griffin what the Queen was like, to which he joked "oh she can be very cantankerous at times, but she's got a lovely sense of humour".

Mr Griffin continued: "The next thing I knew this guy comes round, but his arm around my shoulder and before I could see what was happening gets this camera, gives it to the Queen and says 'can you take a picture of the two of us'.

"Anyway we [later] swapped places and I took a picture of them with the Queen and we never let on.

"We waved goodbye then her majesty said to me 'I'd love to be a fly on the wall when he shows those photos to friends in America'."

A clip of Mr Griffin's comic story has been viewed more than three million times on Twitter.

Celebrations are continuing across the UK to mark the Queen's 70-years on the throne, making her the first British monarch to hit this landmark.

On Sunday evening thousands of spectators, including senior royals, will gather to watch a Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

They will be treated by performances from award-winning musicians such as Alicia Keys, George Ezra and Diana Ross.

The Queen, who has been suffering from mobility issues, is not expected to attend but Prince Charles and Prince William are expected to take part.

On Sunday thousands of Jubilee street parties are planned to take place across the UK, though there are concerns over the weather with a Met Office thunderstorm warning in place for much of England and Wales.

In London thousands of performers will take part in a pageant through the capital, with festivities concluding outside Buckingham Palace where Ed Sheeran will lead a rendition of 'God Save the Queen'.

