Princess Royal arrives at Epsom as George and Charlotte join parents on surprise trip

Princess Anne is at Epsom while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went with their two eldest children to Cardiff Castle. Picture: Alamy/Kensington Royal

By Daisy Stephens

The Princess Royal is at the Epsom Derby Day with her family, whilst Prince William and Kate Middleton have travelled to Cardiff as the Jubilee celebrations continue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anne is taking the place of the Queen, who is watching at home and has received a souvenir race card to follow the action.

The Princess Royal, alongside her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, arrived at the sold-out racecourse in Surrey just before 1pm as part of a procession, which included her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall and their partners.

Princess Anne arrived at Epsom. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled to the Welsh capital ahead of a celebratory Jubilee performance - and were joined by Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, as a surprise.

It was the siblings' first official visit to Wales, Kensington Palace said.

Charlotte, seven, who wearing a smart navy frock coat and blue Mary Jane shoes with white ankle socks, smiled and held Kate's hand as the duchess waved to well-wishers.

The duchess was dressed in a long red coat - matching the colour of the red dragon on the Welsh flag.

George, who is one day expected to be given the title the Prince of Wales, joined his family as they chatted to crowds of royal fans as William placed his arm around his eight-year-old eldest son.

Kate and William arrived at Cardiff Castle with their two oldest childre. Picture: Getty

Missing was four-year-old Prince Louis who stole the show when he appeared on Buckingham Palace's balcony with the Queen and the royals after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

George was seen grinning as William stood behind him with his hands on his shoulders - with the prince wearing a mini-me version of his father's blue suit and open necked shirt.

Read more: UK to be battered by thunderstorms as thousands take to the streets for Jubilee parties

Read more: Queen giggles as Aussie tennis star makes risqué Jubilee joke about beating Brits

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte spoke to wellwishers during their visit. Picture: Alamy

The Cambridges were there to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds in the afternoon.

Acts taking part in the celebrations including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, who was made an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for her services to music.

Other stars appearing include Aled Jones and Shan Cothi, both hosting the show, Mike Peters from The Alarm, singer Bonnie Tyler, West End star John Owen Jones, drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and the Pendyrus Male Voice Choir.

The visit is one of a number members of the royal household are carrying out across the nations of the United Kingdom to mark the Jubilee.

👋 Cardiff, it’s wonderful to be here with you this #PlatinumJubilee weekend! pic.twitter.com/haVT6aeE3X — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

At Epsom, crowds cheered and waved union flags as Anne and her family made their way in to the course, with Anne seen grinning from ear to ear.

She appeared in the royal box while the national anthem was played by a band.

Jubilee celebrations took place in the Queen's absence, with 40 jockeys who have ridden for the owner-breeder donning the royal racing silks and forming a guard of honour before the national anthem was sung.

Five of the monarch's former racehorses were also paraded, and a selection of hats inspired by the seven decades of her reign have been displayed.

Read more: Queen's hilarious practical joke on American tourists revealed by her ex-guard

Read more: Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Members of the royal family were greeted by jockeys past and present during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse. Picture: Alamy

Frankie Dettori and Willie Carson, who has ridden some of the Queen's most memorable winners, lined part of the course with the other jockeys.

Describing for BBC News the pride he has felt while riding for the Queen in her racing colours, Dettori said: "Every time you see these (colours) on your peg you (have) this sense of importance and it's a great honour.

"Look she's a big lover of horse racing, and like you say she's only missed the Derby twice.

"But I'm sure today she'll find a TV and she's going to watch it live because she loves the Derby so much.

"She's been breeding horses for over 60 years she knows all the blood lines and she's won lots of races and she's very knowledgeable."

The Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Laurence on Derby Day. Picture: Alamy

Carson said: "She (the Queen) is the patron of racing and she has been a great advantage to horse racing.

"Her racing is her passion and everybody who takes an interest in the royal family will understand that her hobby is her horses."

Among the famous faces in attendance were Downton Abbey star Jim Carter, comedian Lee Mack and tennis coach Judy Murray.

Read more: Trafalgar Square evacuated due to controlled explosion hours before Jubilee concert

Read more: Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

It comes after the Queen's only runner Just Fine was removed from the World Pool Northern Dancer Handicap at the 48-hour declaration stage on Thursday.

Her hopes of winning the Derby were dashed earlier in May when her horse Reach For The Moon, who was among the favourites, and two others were withdrawn.

Thoroughbreds owned by the Queen have won four out of the five flat racing classics, the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks and the St Leger, with only the Derby eluding her.