Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

By Tim Dodd

Ben Kentish argued that the booing of Boris Johnson at the Queen's thanksgiving service was a "roar of anger" from the Tory base, as the crowd were "not Islington, falafel-munching, allotment-dwelling, Republican types".

Boris Johnson was greeted with boos and jeers as he arrived at St Paul's cathedral by car and walked up the steps smiling with wife Carrie, in contrast to the huge cheers for royals like Prince William, Harry and Meghan.

His popularity has taken a huge dent in the wake of the Partygate saga and his Government is fighting against the cost of living crisis.

Some onlookers did applaud and cheer as he walked in, but the boos were very audible, with one person saying "f*** off Boris".

The Queen herself did not attend after experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's events following previous mobility issues.

Ben first explained that the booing was a "really significant moment" because the crowd were "not Islington, falafel-munching, allotment-dwelling, Republican types. They're not liberal-lefty, hipster students who never in a million years were going to support Boris Johnson".

"These people are the sort of people who spend their day off work on a sunny bank holiday, queuing up to catch the briefest glimpse of Charles and Camilla, Wills and Kate," he said.

"They are, I would suggest, the Tory base, and that's why I think this is particularly concerning for Conservative MPs.

"These are arch royalists. This was, I would say, a roar of anger from middle England."

However, Ben pointed out that he couldn't help feeling that there was "something slightly inappropriate" about the booing.

Ben said: "Whatever you think of Boris Johnson, whether you like him or not, this was a moment of coming together, of unity, of celebrating our monarch, and those that booed decided to make it about party politics.

"So I just wonder if you think, whether or not you like the man, this wasn't the time or the place. That it was disrespectful and it was inappropriate."

