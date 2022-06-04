Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

By Tim Dodd

Leader of the Catholic Church in England and Wales Cardinal Vincent Nichols argues "even the homeless" wouldn't resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as it's a "unique, historic occasion" that is "right" to celebrate.

It comes amid reports that the monarch wants to pace herself during her milestone celebrations, after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Saturday.

She also skipped Friday's Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing "some discomfort" the previous day, and watched the service at home in Windsor instead.

Matt Frei asked Cardinal Nichols if there were "lessons to be drawn" from holding celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee at a time when Brits are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Cardinal Nichols said: "I know many, many initiatives, food banks, and programmes to build what we call food resilience, which have increased 400-fold in the last two years.

"But the supply of generous service and goods has not weakened, so there is a well of goodwill.

"There are deeper, systemic problems as well, and they are obviously tied in with the war in Ukraine."

Cardinal Nichols continued: "But I don't think anybody, I don't think even the homeless guys around the corner here on Victoria St would resent the party of the last two or three days.

"This is a unique historic occasion, and it's right that we celebrate."

