UK to be battered by thunderstorms as thousands take to the streets for Jubilee parties

The UK will be battered by storms on Sunday, right as thousands of street parties are held across the country. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Most of England and Wales will see a day of thunderstorms on Sunday as thousands of street parties are set to be held up and down the country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms covering the vast majority of England and Wales.

The warning starts at midnight overnight on Saturday and will last until 6pm on Sunday evening.

The forecaster is warning of heavy rain, hail and possible flooding, which could further hamper travel.

Read more: Brits face Jubilee washout as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning with heavy rain

Read more: Five guards faint on steps of St Paul's during Queen's thanksgiving service

But the timing could not be worse, with an estimated 16,000 street parties scheduled to be held up and down the country to celebrate the last day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across much of England and Wales, valid Sunday 0000-1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/0QuLof7zOl — Met Office (@metoffice) June 4, 2022

Torrential downpours are likely in a few places with parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and southeast England most at risk.

The Met Office said some places could see 15-20mm in an hour, and even up to 50mm.

The thunderstorms will slowly spread into southern parts of northern England on Sunday morning before easing.

Further south, drier conditions are expected to briefly develop on Sunday morning before further showers and thunderstorms develop over some parts of southern England, Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia later.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for most of England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday, a yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place for parts of southwest England until the early afternoon.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said he would not rule out rain for Saturday night's Party At The Palace in central London.

Read more: Queen giggles as Aussie tennis star makes risqué Jubilee joke about beating Brits

Read more: Lilibet meets Lilibet: Queen meets great-granddaughter as Royals send 1st birthday wishes

"There's a potential for a shower there," he said, adding: "I think the shower risk overall is low, but the later we go into the evening that shower risk does come up."

Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder are among the celebrity acts preparing to entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people in the front of Buckingham Palace.

Thousands of street parties will be held on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Friday brought sudden, heavy downpours to Wales, with the seaside town of Criccieth receiving 92mm of rain in just six hours.

Homes and businesses were left damaged and some roads impassable while many were celebrating the Jubilee.

Scotland recorded its warmest day of the year on Friday at 21.6C (71F).

Read more: Queen will not attend Epsom Derby, Buckingham Palace confirms

Read more: 'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

The mercury is expected to continue rising north of the border to a high of 23C (73.4F) in the West Highlands on Saturday, with sunshine expected.

The good weather is set to continue in Scotland with more sun and dry conditions on Sunday.

Saturday is expected to bring warm temperatures of around 19C (66.2F) and sunshine for Northern Ireland, with a bit of cloud towards the south.

Cloud will arrive in southern parts of Northern Ireland on Sunday, potentially carrying a risk of rain.