Trafalgar Square evacuated 'due to controlled explosion' hours before Jubilee concert

4 June 2022, 11:12 | Updated: 4 June 2022, 12:03

Trafalgar Square was cordoned off by police
Trafalgar Square was cordoned off by police. Picture: Twitter

By Daisy Stephens

Trafalgar Square has been evacuated after reports of a suspicious vehicle, with multiple reports that police carried out a 'controlled explosion' in the area.

Photos on social media show a police cordon in the area.

Witnesses reported that police said they were evacuating people before carrying out a "controlled detonation".

Police confirmed the incident was not terror-related.

Read more: Emeli Sande's rapper ex-boyfriend stabbed to death at London party

Read more: Feuding Brothers divided: William and Harry don't talk and kept apart at St Paul's

One onlooker said he was "rushed" out of a hotel and saw a vehicle with all four windows smashed.

He said he heard a "loud boom" once he was moved to the other side of the Square, and said there was "no panic" and that "police seemed to have it under control".

Another witness said it was "extremely frightening", adding: "My heart is still racing so badly."

Police confirmed the Square had been evacuated, adding later that the incident had "concluded".

A police cordon is in place
A police cordon is in place. Picture: Twitter @WhiteChalk
Photos from the aftermath showed broken glass on the road
Photos from the aftermath showed broken glass on the road. Picture: Twitter @summee777

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: "Police attended a report from a member of the public at 09:22hrs of a suspicious vehicle in Trafalgar Square.

"This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern.

"This was not terrorism related."

Read more: Queen will not attend Epsom Derby, Buckingham Palace confirms

Read more: Lilibet meets Lilibet: Queen meets great-granddaughter as Royals send 1st birthday wishes

The Met said earlier: "Officers are currently at #TrafalgarSquare where they have evacuated the scene. Please do not travel to the area."

The force later said: "Police remain on scene. The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course."

The ambulance service said they had not been called to the scene.

There were reports of a 'loud bang'
There were reports of a 'loud bang'. Picture: Twitter @bantheroom

The incident happened happened less than a mile from Buckingham Palace, where the Platinum Jubilee is due to take place later on Saturday.

Thousands of people will gather in the area for the star-studded event.

Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder are among the celebrity acts preparing to entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will also take to the stage at the event, to publicly play tribute to the Queen.

Updates to follow

