Queen delights millions in Paddington Bear sketch to open Platinum Party at the Palace

4 June 2022, 21:11 | Updated: 4 June 2022, 21:31

The Queen met Paddington at the start of the show
The Queen met Paddington at the start of the show. Picture: Buckingham Palace

By Emma Soteriou

The Queen has made a surprise virtual appearance to open the Platinum Party at the Palace, with a short comic sketch featuring Paddington Bear.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The monarch and the famous bear - both much loved British institutions - tapped out the beat of the We Will Rock You anthem together on china teacups using silver spoons as a unique way of getting the celebrations under way.

With the special, secretly-pre-recorded humorous two-and-a-half-minute sequence, the unlikely duo set the rhythm for opening act Queen + Adam Lambert - who joined in on the main stage.

Elizabeth II and the digitally animated character met for a chaotic cream tea at 'Buckingham Palace' in the footage, with the Queen revealing she shares Paddington's love of marmalade sandwiches and keeps an emergency stash in her trademark handbag.

Paddington showed the Queen how he ensured he always had his favourite treat on him just in case, lifting up his red hat to reveal his snack.

The Queen responded by revealing "So do I" before opening her bag and declaring "I keep mine in here" to show her very own ready-made supply of the bread and orange preserve staple.

Read more: Princess Royal arrives at Epsom as George and Charlotte join parents on surprise trip

Read more: Queen's hilarious practical joke on American tourists revealed by her ex-guard

The Queen revealed what she keeps in her bag.
The Queen revealed what she keeps in her bag. Picture: Buckingham Palace

Accident-prone Paddington was then shown causing mayhem by accidentally depriving the understanding sovereign of another cup of tea and spraying cream from a chocolate eclair over a Palace Footman.

The bear from deepest darkest Peru congratulated the Queen on her reign of 70 years, saying: "Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And thank you. For everything."

The modest Queen replied: "That's very kind."

The pair were pictured sat opposite each other in ornate chairs at a table, laid for afternoon tea, covered with a white linen cloth in an opulent room.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen felt the opportunity to invite Paddington to tea was "too fun to miss".

"Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch," the palace said.

"There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss.

"While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time."

Actor Ben Whishaw voice Paddington, just as he did in the hit films of the children's story.

Those involved in the film, which was actually shot at Windsor Castle, praised the Queen's wit and warmth during the process, saying she shone and put them all at ease.

The sketch was filmed at Windsor Castle.
The sketch was filmed at Windsor Castle. Picture: Buckingham Palace

It was previously confirmed that the monarch, who has been facing ongoing mobility problems, would not be attending Saturday's celebrations in a bid to pace herself for the rest of the weekend.

Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Eurovision 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder were among the celebrity acts entertaining a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will also take to the stage at the event, to publicly play tribute to the Queen.

The father and son - both future kings - will speak separately in honour of the monarch towards the end of the open-air show, staged in the front of Buckingham Palace.

Soul legend Ross will close the two-and-a-half hour show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Star including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham and Stephen Fry will also feature, as well as a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

The evening will highlight global themes that have emerged or evolved during the the Queen's reign including British and Commonwealth contributions in the fields of fashion, sport, the environment and pop music.

