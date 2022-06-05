Charlotte, Louis and George bake cakes as UK prepares for day of street parties

5 June 2022, 10:31 | Updated: 5 June 2022, 10:34

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children making cakes in preparation for a street party later
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children making cakes in preparation for a street party later. Picture: Kensington Royal

By Daisy Stephens

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis have joined thousands of others across the UK in preparing for street parties to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Photos of the three siblings baking cakes were shared on the Kensington Royal Twitter account.

"Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today!" Read the tweet.

"We hope you like them!"

Kate Middleton baked cakes with her three children
Kate Middleton baked cakes with her three children. Picture: Kensington Royal
Charlotte, seven, has played a big role in the Jubilee celebrations
Charlotte, seven, has played a big role in the Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Kensington Royal

The trio are not the only ones doing some preparatory baking.

On Sunday, millions will gather for patriotic street parties, picnics and barbecues, with more than 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches being held across the UK.

Members of the Royal Family will be joining in with the festivities.

The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of the Big Lunch, will join Prince Charles at a flagship feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will meet people creating the "Long Table" down on The Long Walk leading up to Windsor Castle.

The two eldest siblings have played significant roles in the Jubilee celebrations.

George, eight, and Charlotte, seven, made a surprise appearance with their parents during a visit to Cardiff Castle on Saturday.

It was the siblings' first official visit to Wales, Kensington Palace said.

Charlotte stole the show when she was pictured dancing to Encanto and conducting the band during the visit, giggling with her older brother.

The pair also joined other members of the family in the royal box during last night's Party at the Palace.

They were pictured waving flags in the front row, singing along with famous musicians and giggling during their great-grandmother's sketch with Paddington Bear.

The three children all played their part in the baking
The three children all played their part in the baking. Picture: Kensington Royal

Their younger brother, four-year-old Prince Louis, was seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the start of the celebrations.

Fans were delighted as the youngster covered his ears during the flypast, pointed to planes and pulled faces.

