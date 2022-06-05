Charles and Camilla arrive at packed Oval as street party festivities begin

By Daisy Stephens

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived at The Oval for a Big Jubilee Lunch.

The couple are attending the flagship event as part of the Big Jubilee Lunch to celebrate the Queen's historic 70-year reign.

Prince Charles was overheard telling people how much he was enjoying the sense of community the Jubilee weekend has brought, saying it was "great" that everyone had 'come together'.

"When it comes to Monday, are we going to go back to all the bickering again?" He was heard joking.

"Let's hope we don't."

Camilla is wearing an emerald green embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrived at a crowded Oval. Picture: Alamy

He also shared a joke about marmalade sandwiches with a guest, referencing the Queen's sketch with Paddington Bear on Saturday night.

He told local resident Sonia Wilson, 43, he was "sorry to keep you from your lunch".

Ms Wilson replied: "No worries, I had my marmalade sandwich."

She said Charles had laughed in response, and said: "That's a good joke, isn't it?"

Prince Charles says he hopes we “don’t all go back to bickering” on Monday when the Jubilee is over.



At the Big Lunch at the Oval this morning he told one attendee he’s enjoyed the #platinumjubilee weekend, because of how great it is to see everyone come together. @LBC pic.twitter.com/NIV8cQOwWE — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 5, 2022

Chef and winner of the Great British Bake Off Giuseppe Dell'Anno, who met Prince Charles at the party, told LBC the Jubilee celebrations were "a concentration of positivity".

"It's a very British thing, it's difficult to translate actually," he said.

"It's a concentration of positivity and good impressions.

"You do it simply because you want to bring people together, you want to share food with others."

About meeting Prince Charles, he said: "I was certainly not expecting that.

"He came across as a lovely person and he made us feel very much at ease, and what I found out is that his favourite cuisine is Italian so I'm chuffed."

The cricket ground was packed. Picture: Alamy

