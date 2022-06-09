Prince Louis was 'high on sugar and having fun' at Jubilee Pageant, Mike Tindall reveals

Mike Tindall has said Prince Louis was on a 'sugar high' during the Jubilee Pageant. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince Louis was high on sugar and just having fun when he delighted crowds with his antics during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Mike Tindall has revealed.

The four-year-old was seen pulling faces and sitting on the laps of family members during the parade.

Former England Rugby star Tindall, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall, sat behind the young royal with his two daughters Mia, aged eight, and three-year-old Lena.

On Thursday he offered an explanation for Louis' antics.

Tindall joked he was keeping a close eye on Louis. Picture: Alamy

"Louis was just wanting to have fun, and my two are always mischievous, so it was (about) trying to keep a lid on," he said on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

"There were a lot of sweets out back there, so they had complete sugar highs.

"It's tough for them, they're all young sitting there from two to five or whatever, it's a long time, as any parent knows you just do what needs to be done."

Louis stole the show on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

During Sunday's Pageant, Tindall joked he was making sure he was keeping a close eye on Louis, by pointing at his own eyes and then pointing his fingers at Louis' as Kate chuckled at their interaction.

The former rugby star was sat next to the Prime Minister, who was likely to have been aware his fellow Tory MPs would be voting on his future on Monday, in the wake of the Partygate scandal.

Of his conversation with Mr Johnson, Tindall said: "There are so many questions you want to ask but it's not really the right time to do it.

"It was just basic pleasantries."

At one point the young prince sat on his grandfather Prince Charles' lap. Picture: Alamy

When Mr Johnson brought up the year of England's Rugby World Cup win in 2003, he was wide off the mark.

"He asked a bit about rugby," Tindall said.

"He thought we won in 99, but there you go."

During the Party at the Palace on Saturday, the Queen brought the house down with a comic sketch that saw the monarch joined for a cream tea by a national treasure - Paddington Bear.

"I think she's officially now a qualified actor," Tindall said, adding "she was bang on".

He went on to say: "I've always said she was funny but she nailed it."

The Queen's grandchildren and their families enjoyed a private lunch after Trooping the Colour on Thursday, which Tindall described as his special moment during the Jubilee.

He said: "We had a good cousins' lunch on the Thursday - that was a highlight."