'A dark day for drivers': Fuel prices soar above £100 for typical family car

9 June 2022, 09:33 | Updated: 9 June 2022, 10:19

Fuel prices soared again, meaning the refill for an average family car shot above £100
Fuel prices soared again, meaning the refill for an average family car shot above £100. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Will Taylor

The average cost to refill a typical family car has risen above £100 for the first time.

Data firm Experian Catalist revealed the unwanted record of 182.3p a litre was reached on Wednesday.

That was a rise of 1.6p compared to Tuesday, and means a typical 55-litre family car now costs £100.27 to fill up on average.

Meanwhile, diesel soared to a record 188.1p a litre on average.

The RAC said it was a "truly dark day" for drivers.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "It's a truly dark day today for drivers with petrol now crossing the thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank (£100.27p). A complete diesel fill-up now costs £103.43.

"With average prices so high - 182.31p for a litre of unleaded and 188.05p for diesel - there's almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure, which is bad news for everybody.

"While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures."

He said drivers would be wondering if Chancellor Rishi Sunak would provide any more help for motorists.

Read more: Fury as petrol prices soar above £2 per litre as fuel cost hits record level

"March's 5p fuel duty cut now looks paltry as wholesale petrol costs have already increased by five times that amount since the Spring Statement (25p)," he said.

"A further duty cut or a temporary reduction in VAT would go a long way towards helping drivers, especially those on lower incomes who have no choice other than to drive."

It comes as levelling up secretary Michael Gove admitted the Government's 5p fuel duty cut had been "completely" wiped out by soaring prices.

Petrol prices are soaring
Petrol prices are soaring. Picture: Alamy

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I'm not for a moment denying the pressures that households are facing, they're very real, and Government can help, but when we're facing the sort of problems that we have in the energy market as a result of the war in Ukraine, then it is very difficult for everyone."

But he insisted Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak want to cut the burden on Brits as they face soaring prices and bills in the cost of living crisis.

Mr Gove said: "The Chancellor and the PM want to and will introduce tax cuts, but the Chancellor would kill me if I announced anything before he did."

Read more: The UK travel chaos could become a full-blown national crisis, says Andrew Marr

But he said fuel duty was still needed by the Government to pay for public services.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine increased the cost of oil, which triggered a knock on effect on the price at the pumps.

It keeps soaring because of increased demand for fuel across the world, with China easing Covid restrictions while the US and Europe enter the peak summer driving season.

