Drivers in shock as petrol prices soar above £2 per litre as fuel price hits record level

Petrol prices have gone above £2 per litre at this filling station. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Drivers have told of their shock as petrol prices soared above £2 per litre at some motorway services in England.

Fuel prices have already hit 2 pounds per litre at some motorway service stations. At Washington South services on the A1 between Sunderland and Newcastle LBC found a litre of unleaded cost an eye-watering £2.02 per litre. Diesel costs £2.04 at the same fuel station.

One motorist posted online: "Washington Services is currently selling petrol for £2.02 per litre. I’d sooner abandon my car and walk the A1."

One driver whose local petrol station passed £1.80 a litre recently wrote: "My local station is now at this price and when I’m at uni, three days a week, I’ve been using around HALF of my weekly budget from universal credits on petrol and I’m a single mam of four year old twins."

One person posted a picture of a BP filling station at Bromley Common where petrol was being sold at £1.97 per litre and diesel at £1.95 per litre. They wrote: “absolute joke.”

The RAC said it now costs £98 to fill the average car with petrol and £101.86 with diesel.

Government figures show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was a record 175.6p, up 6.6p from 169.0p seven days earlier.

Motorists have been warned that average fuel prices will hit £2 per litre this summer.

The RAC made the prediction in the face of rising oil prices and the weakening of the pound versus the US dollar.

Average diesel prices increased by 3.7p per litre over the same period, reaching 185.3p.

That was the largest weekly increase for both fuels since March.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "With analysts predicting that oil will average 135 US dollars a barrel for the rest of this year, drivers need to brace themselves for average fuel prices rocketing to £2 a litre, which would mean a fill-up would rise to an unbelievable £110.

"The oil price is rising due to increased demand for fuel across the world as China eases its Covid restrictions and America and Europe go into the peak summer driving season.

"All this combined with a weaker pound at 1.2 US dollars means wholesale fuel costs more for retailers to buy.

"The wholesale price of diesel is fast approaching 160p a litre which, when you add 7p retailer margin and 20% VAT, would take the pump price over the £2 mark.

"We strongly urge the Government to take drastic action to help soften the impact for drivers from these never-before-seen pump prices."

The Treasury cut fuel duty by 5p per litre in March.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: "Shock and awe is the only way to describe what has been happening at the pump during the half-term break.

"Little wonder that nearly half of drivers stayed at home for the Jubilee extended bank holiday.

"The forces behind the surge have been oil jumping back above 120 US dollars a barrel for the first time since late March, combined with petrol commodity prices being boosted by summer motoring demand."

Separate pump price figures from data firm Experian Catalist - which uses a different methodology to the Government - suggest the average cost of a litre of petrol on Monday was 178.5p, with diesel at 185.2p.