Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, mum Brenda reveals

7 June 2022, 12:03 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 12:28

Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, his mum Brenda has revealed.
Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, his mum Brenda has revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking drugs aged 31, his mum Brenda has revealed.

Edwards, who found fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, died aged 31 on February 20 at his mum's address in Acton.

Announcing the news, Brenda Edwards said she was in a "state of shock" after learning that her music entrepreneur son died from "cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs".

The 53-year-old singer and Loose Women presenter made the announcement on social media as an inquest was opened at West London Coroner's Court into the death of Jamal Edwards.

She wrote on Twitter of the importance of driving more conversation around the "unpredictability of recreational drugs" and the impact they can have, following her son's death in February.

"I'm so incredibly proud of everything he achieved over the course of his 31 years; I'm so proud to call him my son," she said.

Edwards was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J

He was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was made an MBE for his services to music.

Read more: British base jumper dies 'after parachute fails to open' in 800m lea

Brenda Edwards thanked everyone for the support the family has received, saying: "We have been so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support, and you are all helping us try and get through the unimaginable."

She went on: "Since I last spoke, I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal's devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son.

"Since finding out the news I've been in a state of shock, and I'm still trying to process it, but it's so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal's sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed."

She described Jamal as having had the "world at his fingertips - a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon".

"Yet we have to come to terms with what has happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone."

Read more: Mum-of-one who died in suspected murder named as 'widely respected' Suffolk Uni lecturer

She wrote: "These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future. His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.

"It's so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact that they can have - how it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives.

"I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something."

Assistant Coroner Catherine Wood, speaking at the opening of the inquest into his death, said: "He came home late one evening, after which he became increasingly agitated and suffered a cardiac arrest.

"He was deteriorating despite treatment and died on February 20 of this year.

"A post-mortem has been undertaken and I have reason to suspect that the death was an unnatural death."

The inquest was adjourned to be resumed in eight weeks' time.

Read more: Tiger King’s Doc Antle facing prison for 'laundering $500k from people smuggling'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Omishore was named as the man who died in the Chelsea Bridge incident

Pictured: Man who died after he fell into Thames at Chelsea Bridge following Tasering named
Breaking
Breaking News

Whitehall evacuated after a "suspicious package" identified in Westminster

Ignacio Echeverría, who gave his life trying to defend others during the 2017 London Bridge terror attack, is on the path to sainthood.

London Bridge skateboard hero may become saint after saving two with his board

A rebel Tory MP has said he would be "very surprised" if Johnson remains PM at the end of the year

Tory rebel would be 'very surprised' if Boris Johnson is still PM come autumn

Dr Castelvedere died at a house in Colchester

Mum-of-one who died in suspected murder named as 'widely respected' Suffolk Uni lecturer

Patients with long Covid-19 are suffering due to a so-called 'postcode lottery' in care, nurses have warned.

Long Covid patients face 'postcode lottery' for treatment, nurses warn

Aiden Aslin has been threatened with the death penalty

British fighter in Ukraine faces death penalty after capture by Russian forces

England manager Gareth Southgate has warned he will think twice about asking black players to take spot kicks following the racist abuse they received after the Euro 2020 final last year.

Southgate will 'think twice' before black footballers take penalties over racist abuse fears
Mr Roberts died in a base jumping accident

British base jumper dies 'after parachute fails to open' in 800m leap

Defiant Boris orders Cabinet to put infighting behind them

Defiant Boris orders Cabinet to 'get on with the job' after confidence vote battering

Britain's aviation industry has buckled under demand for flights

Thousands of Brits stuck abroad amid airport chaos as they're forced to drive home

Dr. Bhagavan Antle With Hercules The Liger

Tiger King’s Doc Antle facing prison for 'laundering $500k from people smuggling'

Prisons have been infected by a "post-Covid torpor" a watchdog has warned

'Prisoners watch TV and sleep all day': Watchdog lashes out at 'post-Covid torpor'

Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee

Harry and Meghan share sweet photo of Lilibet on her first birthday during Jubilee

Johnny Depp Sighting

Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard court win

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries arrives for a live TV show in Amsterdam in 2008

Trial resumes of suspects in killing of Dutch crime reporter

A pilgrim lights a candle in the sanctuary of the virgin of the Rocío

Spain’s Rocio pilgrimage party returns after Covid hiatus

British journalist Dom Phillips, right, and a Yanomami Indigenous man walk in Maloca Papiu village, Roraima state, Brazil, in November 2019

British journalist and Brazilian expert still missing in the Amazon
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

Tiger King Star Arrest

Tiger King star Doc Antle charged with money laundering

Brazil Missing

British journalist and Brazilian expert missing in the Amazon
Nigeria Church Attack

Nigerian forces hunt gunmen who killed 50 at church

Military personnel and officials stand at the BM Inland Container Depot

Container depot fire spotlights Bangladesh industrial safety

A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Jim Fitton of Britain, left, and Volker Waldmann of Germany, outside a courtroom, in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

British man jailed for 15 years over smuggling artefacts in Iraq

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A trans campaigner has blasted the decision to remove gendered terms from some health advice.

Trans campaigner blasts 'ridiculous' move to cut word 'woman' from NHS advice
Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Caller tips Nadine Dorries to replace Boris Johnson as PM

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out

Nick Ferrari: Boris will 'take another kicking' before month is out
Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response
Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC
James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London