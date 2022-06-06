Tiger King’s Doc Antle faces 20 years in prison for 'laundering $500k from people smuggling'

6 June 2022, 23:57 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 00:25

Dr. Bhagavan Antle With Hercules The Liger
Dr. Bhagavan Antle With Hercules The Liger. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

Tiger King star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle is facing 20 years in prison after being charged with laundering more than half a million dollars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Federal prosecutors said on Monday that the proceeds are believed to be from an operation to smuggle immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States.

Charges against Antle and Andrew Jon Sawyer, one of Antle's employees at Myrtle Beach Safari, were disclosed during a federal court hearing in Florence, South Carolina, in the US.

According to federal prosecutors, Antle and Sawyer laundered 505,000 dollars over a four-month period by doling out cheques from businesses they controlled, receiving a 15% fee of the money that passed through their hands.

The cheques, prosecutors allege, falsely purported to be payment for construction work at Myrtle Beach Safari but were in reality intended to serve as evidence that the recipients had legitimate income.

Read more: Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard court win

According to the complaint disclosed in court, Antle discussed his plan to conceal the cash he received by inflating tourist numbers at his 50-acre wildlife tropical reserve.

Prosecutors also said he had previously used bulk cash receipts to purchase animals for which he could not use cheques.

According to authorities, Antle and Sawyer each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Antle features prominently in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, a 2020 Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders and private zoo operators in the US.

The series focused heavily on Oklahoma zoo operator Joe Exotic, who was also targeted for animal mistreatment and was convicted over a plot to kill a rival, Carole Baskin.

Animal rights advocates have accused Antle of mistreating lions and other wildlife. He was charged in Virginia in 2020 with animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking.

In May, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asked the Internal Revenue Service to look at Antle's Rare Species Fund, a non-profit raising money for wildlife conservation.

Peta alleges he uses some of the fund's money to subsidise his safari site in Socastee outside Myrtle Beach.

"It's fitting that 'Doc' Antle is behind bars after years of locking up the endangered animals he uses in tawdry photo ops.

Read more: West Ham star Kurt Zouma sentenced to community service for 'reprehensible' cat kicking

"His legal woes are mounting, as Peta recently blew the whistle on his apparent 'charity' scam, and the end to his reign of terrorising tiger cubs can't come soon enough," said Debbie Metzler, associate director of Peta's captive animal law enforcement division, in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Antle is facing two charges of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to traffic wildlife, as well as 13 counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and animal cruelty charges tied to trafficking lion cubs.

Those charges are scheduled to go to trial next month.

Antle has a history of convictions going as far back as 1989, when he was fined by the US department of agriculture for abandoning deer and peacocks at his zoo in Virginia.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prisons have been infected by a "post-Covid torpor" a watchdog has warned

'Prisoners watch TV and sleep all day' watchdog warns, as UK struggles to lower reoffending rates
Lilibet on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee

Harry and Meghan share sweet photo of Lilibet on her first birthday during Jubilee

Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote over his leadership

Boris clings to power in hollow victory after 148 Tories rebel against PM

Johnny Depp Sighting

Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard court win

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

David Davis says it's 'possible' Boris could lose confidence vote

Andrew Marr said the Tories will have to vote on whether they want 'chaos'

Tories can either stick with disgrace or vote for chaos, says Andrew Marr

Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to rule himself out of a leadership contest

Business Sec refuses to rule himself out of Tory leadership race if PM loses vote

Kate's unseen pics of Jubilee weekend

Kate shares unseen pictures of 'fantastic' Jubilee weekend and jokes about Louis

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

Monkeypox symptoms include lesions on an infected person's hands

UK monkeypox infections increase by 77 bringing total cases to 302

Six-year-old Corey Aughey drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Majorca

Tributes paid after boy, six, drowns in Majorcan pool

Police make six arrests after Indian rap star Sidhu Moose Wala gunned down

Six arrested after Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot 28 times amid gang war

Boris Johnson is facing a vote of no confidence from his own MPs

Boris's crunch vote: What happens next on PM's day of destiny?

Nadine Dorries took aim at Jeremy Hunt

Tory infighting erupts as Nadine Dorries attacks 'duplicitous' Jeremy Hunt

Jim Fitton (left) with Wolker Waldmann

Retired British geologist jailed for 15 years in Iraq for smuggling artefacts

Boris Johnson's anti-corruption champion sensationally quits over partygate 'resigning matter'

Boris's anti-sleaze chief quits over Partygate ahead of confidence vote

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

Tiger King Star Arrest

Tiger King star Doc Antle charged with money laundering

Brazil Missing

British journalist and Brazilian expert missing in the Amazon
Nigeria Church Attack

Nigerian forces hunt gunmen who killed 50 at church

Military personnel and officials stand at the BM Inland Container Depot

Container depot fire spotlights Bangladesh industrial safety

A Second World War re-enactor pays tribute to soldiers during a D-Day commemoration ceremony of the 78th anniversary for those who helped end the Second World War, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France

Second World War veterans mark D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Jim Fitton of Britain, left, and Volker Waldmann of Germany, outside a courtroom, in Baghdad, Iraq (Hadi Mizban/AP)

British man jailed for 15 years over smuggling artefacts in Iraq
Google and YouTube signs

Australian court orders Google to pay £411,000 over defamatory YouTube videos
Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal

Keir Starmer confirms he won't run again as Labour leader if fined over Beergate scandal
Sir Keir said this is the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson

'This is the beginning of the end for Boris' says Starmer ahead of confidence vote tonight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response
Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote in his leadership of the Conservative Party this evening.

Watch the extraordinary moment news of Boris Johnson confidence vote was broken on LBC
James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

James O'Brien's brutal dismantling of PM's plea to Tories

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU

Starmer: Labour will 'make Brexit work' with 'better deal' with EU
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir 06/06 | Watch again

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery

Sadiq Khan: Platinum Jubilee is the 'catalyst' for English economic recovery
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 5/06 | Watch again

This caller who claims her mother is "5th cousin to the Queen" says she doesn't "understand all of the fuss" over the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and feels "bemused".

Caller 'related' to the Queen doesn't understand 'all the fuss' over Platinum Jubilee
Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Not even the homeless would resent the Platinum Jubilee, says Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Boris boos were were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

Boris boos at thanksgiving service were 'a roar of anger' from Tory base - Ben Kentish

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London