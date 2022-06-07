Woman who died in suspected murder named as 'widely respected' Suffolk Uni lecturer

Dr Castelvedere died at a house in Colchester. Picture: Suffolk University/Essex Police

By Will Taylor

A woman whose death police are investigating as a murder has been named as a "widely-respected and well-liked" university lecturer.

Italian media said Dr Antonella Castelvedere was the woman who died at an address in Colchester on June 1.

Police were called out to concerns for the welfare of a woman on Wickham Road just before midday, and found her seriously injured before she died at the scene.

A man who was also at the scene was found injured, and he was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The lecturer died at an address on Wickham Road. Picture: Suffolk University

The University of Suffolk said: "The University of Suffolk community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.

"Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the University where she was an outstanding academic in English and Critical Writing.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time."

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, who is leading the investigation, said last week: "A dedicated team of detectives are continuing to piece together the circumstances which led up to this incident in Colchester.

"As part of that, officers are continuing to gather accounts from people who have come forward to speak to us.

"I would again appeal to anyone who may have information on this incident but is yet to get in contact with us to please come forward, no matter how insignificant you believe your information is.

"And I would also reiterate that our inquiries so far suggest this was an isolated incident and there is no threat posed to the wider public in Colchester."