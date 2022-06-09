Fresh protests erupt in London over controversial film The Lady of Heaven

9 June 2022, 08:39

A group of protesters targeted a Vue cinema in east London
A group of protesters targeted a Vue cinema in east London. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Asher McShane

More protests have erupted from Muslims who are angry over screenings of a controversial film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad.

The latest demonstrations against The Lady of Heaven erupted outside a Vue cinema in east London. Vue is continuing to show the film saying it 'takes seriously the responsibilities that come with providing a platform for a wide variety of content' and believes in showcasing films of interest to diverse communities'. 

Cinema chains Cineworld and Showcase have axed screenings of the film. Cineworld said it took the decision “to ensure the safety of our staff and customers” after protests erupted at venues in Bolton, Bradford, Birmingham and Sheffield.

Fresh footage has now emerged of a group of protesters in the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London, where a group chanted ‘take it down’ and demanded to speak with the manager.

Yesterday on LBC James O’Brien took on a caller who claimed nobody should be able to see the film because it is “filled with historical lies” arguing “Nobody wants to ban Braveheart mate, but it's about as historically accurate as the film you're describing!”

Read more: Film about Prophet Muhammad’s daughter pulled from screens after protests

“If you really believe in an all powerful, divine being, I'm fairly confident that he or she is going to be supremely relaxed about a film,” James said.

He argued that outrage by religious leaders over The Lady of Heaven film shows 'how fragile their belief structures are'.

Cineworld said in a statement earlier this week: “Due to recent incidents related to screenings of ‘The Lady of Heaven’, we have made the decision to cancel upcoming screenings of the film nationwide to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.”

More than 117,000 people have signed a petition to try to get the film removed from all UK cinemas.

Cinema chain Vue said in a statement: ““Vue takes seriously the responsibilities that come with providing a platform for a wide variety of content and believes in showcasing films of interest to diverse communities across the UK.

“Vue will only show a film once the BBFC (the independent British Board of Film Classification) has assessed and rated a film. The Lady of Heaven has been BBFC accredited and is on show in a number of our cinemas.

“Decisions about how long a film remains on show are taken on a site-by-site basis and based on a variety of commercial and operational factors.”

Claire Fox, who sits in the House of Lords as Baroness Fox of Buckley, tweeted that the decision to cancel the screening showed the “creep of extra-parliamentary blasphemy law” was now censoring film.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Gove was unable to say whether people on benefits will be able to maintain a home after they've bought it

Right-to-buy revolution but Gove can't say how people on benefits can afford a house

The Queen is due to pull out of the Commonwealth Games

Queen 'will miss Commonwealth Games' due to ongoing mobility issues

The Americans were seen walking their e-scooters down the Spanish Steps

American pair cause £21k damage to Rome's Spanish Steps by taking e-scooters down monument

University of York issued a content warning for it's archaeology students

Archaeology students given trigger warning over images of dead bodies and bones

A group of paratroopers are facing investigation after a 'disgraceful clip' has been circulated on social media

Minister hits out at video of paratroopers 'having orgy with woman at UK barracks'

The Prime Minister has vowed the cost of living crisis "will get better"

Boris vows 'cost of living crisis will get better' despite expert's dire economic forecast

Two Brits captured in Ukraine by Putin's forces could be imprisoned for 20 years

Two 'much-loved' Brits captured by Russia face 20 years behind bars

Exclusive
Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard

Miah Cerrillo, 11 (top left) explained how she covered herself in blood in order to survive

'He told my teacher goodnight, and shot her': Texas massacre survivor, 11, tells Congress

We're doing everything we can to avoid train strikes: Rail chief's pledge to passengers

'We’re doing everything we can to avoid strikes': Rail chief’s pledge to passengers

Former rugby star Tom Youngs' wife Tiffany has died of cancer

Former England rugby star's wife dies aged 35 after eight-year cancer battle

Baroness Helena Morrissey told LBC on Tuesday that Boris Johnson should resign, branding him a "liability"

Tory peer quits foreign office role after calling for PM to go on LBC

Petrol prices have had their largest daily jump in 17 years

Petrol price in biggest daily jump in 17 years as cost to fill up family car passes £99

Sir David was presented with the honour at Windsor by Prince Charles

Sir David Attenborough receives second knighthood from Charles at Windsor

'When I finish my shift you'll still be waiting': Nurse's stark warning to crowded A&E

'When my shift ends you’ll still be waiting': Nurse's warning in A&E lays bare NHS crisis

Collin Reeves has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple.

Ex-soldier 'stabbed married couple at home with ceremonial dagger in parking row'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a woman’s throat for a Covid-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing

Virus testing the new normal as China sticks to ‘zero-Covid’

Police officers at the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea

Seven killed in suspected arson attack at office building in South Korea
A customer talks on his mobile phone as he buys marijuana at the Highland Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand legalises cultivation and possession of marijuana

R&B singer R Kelly

Prosecutors: R Kelly deserves 25 years prison for sexual abusing women
Reverend Patrick Mahoney, with the group Faith Leaders Ending Gun Violence, protests gun violence, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington

House of Representatives votes to set 21 as minimum age for semi-automatic guns
Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown in 2018

Bill Cosby denies sexual abuse of teenager at Playboy Mansion in 1970s
The Itaquai River runs through the Vale do Javari region in Amazonas state, Brazil, June 16, 2021, on the border with Peru

Brazil deploys helicopters in search for British journalist missing in Amazon
Death Penalty Arizona

Arizona executes inmate over 1984 killing of eight-year-old girl
British journalist Dom Phillips, right, and a Yanomami indigenous man walk in Roraima state, Brazil, in 2019

Brazil police questioning suspect over disappearance of British journalist in Amazon
Miah Cerrillo appears on a screen during the committee hearing

Texas school shooting survivor tells Congress: I don’t want it to happen again

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Railway worker opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle

Railway worker opens up about plan to strike amid cost of living struggle
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/06 | Watch again

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC

'Blasphemous' Muhammed film got 'huge push' thanks to protests, producer tells LBC
Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC

Queen could block Boris Johnson calling General Election, expert tells LBC
England legend Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse

Ex-England star Luther Blissett says Gareth Southgate 'wrong' on racial abuse
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/06 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty argues Gareth Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

Shelagh Fogarty argues Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks
'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC

'Almost anybody' would be better PM than 'shoddy' Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart tells LBC
"If I was England manager, I'd only have black lads take the penalties"

Nick Ferrari says 'only black' England players should take penalties rather than bow to racists
A rebel Tory MP has said he would be "very surprised" if Johnson remains PM at the end of the year

Tory rebel would be 'very surprised' if Boris Johnson is still PM come autumn

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London