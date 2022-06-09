Undercover William praised after being spotted selling Big Issue on the streets of London

9 June 2022, 12:34 | Updated: 9 June 2022, 12:48

Prince William was seen selling the Big Issue in London
Prince William was seen selling the Big Issue in London. Picture: Matthew Gardner/LinkedIn/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince William has been spotted selling the Big Issue by shocked bystanders.

The third-in-line to the throne was wearing the red uniform recognisable to so many as one of the magazine's venders.

He stopped for a picture with a surprised passerby and was photographed grinning as he tried to sell him a copy.

The charity uses the magazine as a vehicle for homeless people or those at risk of ending up on the street the opportunity to earn money.

Matthew Gardner, a retired chief superintendent in the Metropolitan Police, shared a snap of his in-law with the Duke of Cambridge, who was in Rochester Row in Westminster, on his LinkedIn account.

Read more: Queen delights millions in Paddington Bear sketch to open Platinum Party at the Palace

He wrote on the social media platform: "My brother-in-law was in London today and saw a celebrity, so he took a photo at a distance.

"The celebrity saw the 'covert surveillance' effort and crossed the road to investigate further.

"What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.

"These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised."

He added: "The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied "I have no change"," Mr Gardner said.

Read more: 'My heart's with you all': Queen thanks nation after surprise balcony appearance

Prince William was out selling the Big Issue days after he delighted crowds over the Platinum Jubilee weekend
Prince William was out selling the Big Issue days after he delighted crowds over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Alamy

"At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that!

"Priceless, or should I say 'princely'."

Homelessness issues are among the core causes supported by the royal, who is patron of Centrepoint, the homeless charity.

Last year it emerged he was making secret visits to The Passage, which supports both the homeless and people in need of help.

He was pictured packing up and handing at food at the initiative.

