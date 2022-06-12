Will and Kate to move to Windsor as Queen considers moving Andrew to Scotland

Will and Kate to move family to Windsor from Kensington in summer. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set for a move to Windsor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple, who were seen with their three children throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last weekend, are said to be moving to a house on the Queen's Windsor estate this summer.

William and Kate will keep Kensington Palace as their family's London home, and continue to visit their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, according to the Sunday Times.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

It is also understood that the Cambridges have hired a new communications secretary, Lee Thompson, who is currently vice-president of global communications and strategic partnerships at NBC Universal.

Earlier this year it was reported that William is keen to do things "the Cambridge way", following his Caribbean tour with Kate, which saw the couple heavily criticised for images that smacked of "colonialism".

Read more: Prince Andrew to return to public spotlight with other royals at Windsor Castle service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly set for a move to Windsor. Picture: Alamy

The move is one of many potential big changes in the royal family after reports circulated that the Queen is considering moving Prince Andrew to Scotland.

According to reports, the monarch has been holding talks with the Duke of York about how he can rebuild his life "away from the public gaze" which could involve a move to Scotland.

But the Prince is said to be determined to keep his Royal Lodge estate in Windsor.

According to the Telegraph, the Duke asked the Queen to be reinstated as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and is pushing to return to royal duties.

A source told the newspaper: "Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and ‘Prince of the Blood’ and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected."

Prince Andrew will return to the public spotlight with other royals at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle on Monday.

He has largely kept a low profile since his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

But after his multimillion pound settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, he was seen in a prominent role at a Westminster Abbey service celebrating the life of Prince Philip, to which he travelled with the Queen.

He was absent from any public Platinum Jubilee events after a Covid diagnosis, but now seems set to take another prominent role on Monday despite his reputation's damage.

"Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction. There is of course a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings," a senior palace source told The Times.

"There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight."