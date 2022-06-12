Prince Andrew to return to public spotlight with other royals at Windsor Castle service

Prince Andrew is set to make a return to the public spotlight at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Andrew will return to the public spotlight with other royals at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He has largely kept a low profile since his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

But after his multimillion pound settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, he was seen in a prominent role at a Westminster Abbey service celebrating the life of Prince Philip, to which he travelled with the Queen.

He was absent from any public Platinum Jubilee events after a Covid diagnosis, but now seems set to take another prominent role on Monday despite his reputation's damage.

Read more: Rwanda defends migrant plan as protests erupt and Prince Charles slams 'appalling policy'

"Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction. There is of course a real awareness and sensitivity to public feelings," a senior palace source told The Times.

"There is also recognition that the task of starting to support him as he begins to rebuild his life will be the first step on a long road and one that should not be played out every day in the glare of the public spotlight."

Andrew took a prominent role at the Westminster Abbey thanksgiving service for Prince Philip. Picture: Alamy

Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and patronages and is no longer referred to as "HRH".

Outcry surrounding Andrew saw a bid for him to lose his Duke of York title and councillors in York stripped him of his honorary freedom of the city.

He has been trying to sell his beloved £18 million ski chalet in Switzerland after it was frozen by Swiss authorities over an alleged £1.6 million debt.

Read more: Heartbroken family pays tribute to hero father who died trying to save children in riptide

It was previously reported that Andrew had hoped to raise money from the sale to pay Ms Giuffre in a £12 million settlement, in which the duke did not accept any liability.

Prince Charles has driven a move to try and streamline the royal family. A source previously said the heir to the throne – and Andrew's older brother – believes that "a way back for the duke is demonstrably not possible".

The Garter service sees members of the Order of the Garter join for their annual meeting.