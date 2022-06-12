Heartbroken family pays tribute to hero father who died trying to save children in riptide

12 June 2022, 08:13 | Updated: 12 June 2022, 10:10

Mr Morgan died after trying to save children who got caught in a riptide
Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A "hero" father died trying to save children who got caught in a riptide at the beach.

"Selfless" Hywel Morgan raced to help several youngsters who got into difficult at Poppit Sands, in Credigion, west Wales.

The 47-year-old, who is from the area, was later found in the sea but could not be saved by emergency services.

Two children were taken to hospital to be checked up on after the incident on Friday evening.

Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement from Mr Morgan's loved ones, who said he was a "devoted and loving father".

"Hyw was a hero. Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives," they said.

Mr Morgan's family said he was devoted and selfless
Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

"Hyw was a selfless individual who always gave up his time for others. He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respected by all who knew him.

"As a family, we would now like time to grieve and would ask for privacy in which to do so."

Read more: 'Heartbroken': Father and son die in Isle of Man TT crash taking death toll to five

A Facebook post through Mr Morgan's account said: "It is with our deepest regret that we have to share the passing of Hywel. He died in a tragic accident while saving someone else in difficulty.

"We have already been overwhelmed with the kind messages; it is clear that he was loved and respected deeply by many.

"It has become evident over the last 24 hours that Hyw had a very wide circle of friends who will feel his loss keenly."

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We were called to Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, at around 8.40pm on Friday by air ambulance who reported a number of people had been caught in a riptide.

"Tragically, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, local man Hywel Morgan, died after being recovered from the sea.

"It is understood Hywel had helped to rescue a group of children who had got into difficulty in the water."

Visit Pembrokeshire's website says at low tide, the beach extends almost to Gwbert, on the other side of the Teifi estuary.

But it warns against attempting a crossing there, because the currents are "too strong".

The tide also comes in fast, it says.

