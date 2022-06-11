'Heartbroken': Father and son die in Isle of Man TT crash taking death toll to five

11 June 2022, 10:09 | Updated: 11 June 2022, 10:41

The father and son team died during an incident in Friday's sidecar race
The father and son team died during an incident in Friday's sidecar race. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Will Taylor

A father and son have been killed racing in the Isle of Man TT.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Roger Stockton, 56, and Bradley, 21, died in an incident on the final lap of the second sidecar race.

It takes the total number of deaths at this year's race to five, the worst since 2014.

Roger was the driver and Bradley was in the passenger seat. The father and son team, from Crewe, died after an incident at the Ago's Leap section of the course.

A statement by race organisers on the Irish Sea island said: "Roger was an experienced TT competitor, with today's race marking his 20th TT race start.

"He competed at the TT regularly from 2000 to 2008, before then returning in 2010, 2017 and at this year's event.

"In his career, he claimed a total of twelve top-20 finishes and four top-10 finishes, as well as 10 Bronze Replicas.

"Bradley was a newcomer to the TT and finished his first TT race on Monday, securing an impressive 8th-place finish alongside his father.

Roger and Bradley tied in an incident on Friday
Roger and Bradley tied in an incident on Friday. Picture: Facebook

"2022 was their fifth season racing together, and Roger and Bradley were regular podium finishers and frontrunners in the British F2 Sidecar Cup Championship, finishing second in the championship in 2021.

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Roger and Bradley’s families, loved ones, and friends."

The famous motorbike races, which take place on public roads, are among the most well known but are notorious for its history of fatal accidents.

Rachel Stockton said on Facebook: "Heartbroken doesn't even begin to express how our family are feeling right now. Not only to lose one member of the family but two in the same incident has absolutely shocked us to the core.

"Roger and Brad absolutely loved racing, it was their dream to race the TT together and they achieved 8th in the first race together and what a proud moment that was!

Roger and Bradley shared a passion for racing
Roger and Bradley shared a passion for racing. Picture: Alamy

"Thank you for everyones kind comments and condolences, they really mean the world to my family and I!"

Speaking earlier in the year, Roger said said: "I've retired a few times before, but always come back for my love of the sport. Going around the course with my own flesh and blood will be incredible."

It follows the death of France's Cesar Chanal last week, who died in a crash in another sidecar race. The sidecar burst into flames during the accident.

Organisers had to apologise after initially, wrongly, announcing his passenger had died in a case of mistaken identity.

Mark Purslow, a Welsh rider, was killed during qualifying last week and Davy Morgan, from Northern Ireland, died in an accident in the Supersport Race on Monday.

