Tributes pour in for NHS nurse with 'heart of gold' who died climbing Mount Snowdon

Ade Ajayi, 30, died scaling Mount Snowdon in Wales. Picture: Alamy/Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

By Daisy Stephens

Tributes have poured in for an NHS nurse who died climbing Mount Snowdon.

Ade Ajayi, 30, died scaling Wales' highest peak on Monday.

Tributes have poured in from his loved ones, including colleagues and friends who said he had a "heart of gold".

Announcing his death "with such deep and profound sadness", the NHS trust he worked for said the trainee nursing associate was "a much-loved and respected member of the team".

"He always put his patients first and typified all that is good about the NHS," said the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in a statement.

"Colleagues describe Ade as having a heart of gold and someone who was a pleasure to work with and who could light up a room.

"They say Ade always showed boundless compassion when dealing with individuals, and was a confidant and friend to so many.

"Put simply he will be so sorely missed by all those who knew him, but always remembered."

The Trust sent its condolences to Mr Ajayi's friends and family and thanked them "for sharing him with us".

"To Ade’s partner, friends, family and loved ones, we share our deepest and most heartfelt condolences," it said.

"We also want to say 'thank you' for sharing him with us."

Since his passing a group of friends have began planning a charity walk in Snowdon to raise money for his funeral.

Fundraiser organiser Richard Reasbeck said Mr Ajayi was "the life of the party, someone who said it how it was and had no fear".

"He was an amazing friend, partner, son & brother and will be never be forgotten," he said.

"We will be doing this walk in honour of an amazing man who we know would want us to walk this walk for him."

The fundraiser has already raised over £1,200.

He died climbing Mount Snowdon. Picture: Alamay

Mr Ajayi's colleagues have shared their personal memories of him on the Trust's Facebook post.

"I had the pleasure of working with him on AMU," wrote Lisa, one of his colleagues.

"He always went above and beyond for the patients.

"A lovely guy that will be missed by many."

Another colleague, Rebecca, said: "This is absolutely heartbreaking to read, what an incredible member of staff he was, a real hard working genuine guy."

A third, Beverly, wrote: "This has really shocked me.

"Was only working with him last week... my condolences to family & friends."

No further details about Mr Ajayi's death have been released.