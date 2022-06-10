'They aren't mercenaries': Family speaks out after Russia sentences two Brits to death

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'. Picture: Sky News/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The family of one of the captured British fighters sentenced to death by Russia has spoken out following the "sham" ruling.

Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, and a third man, Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim were all sentenced to death in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine, the Russian-owned RIA Novosti reported.

They were found guilty of mercenarism and "committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People's Republic" in a court that is not internationally recognised.

RIA Novosti said the three are set to face a firing squad.

The devastated family of Mr Aslin demanded on Thursday that he be "treated with respect" as neither he or Mr Pinner are actually "mercenaries".

A statement read: "We've heard the news from Donetsk and need some time to take everything in.

"We love Aiden with all our hearts. He and Shaun, as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war.

"They are not, and never were, mercenaries.

"We hope that this sentence will be overturned and beseech the government's of the UK and Ukraine to do everything in their power to have them returned to us safely, and soon.

"We can only imagine what they are going through right now.

"This is a very upsetting development and we ask that our privacy is respected at this time."

Mr Aslin's brother reacted to the decision with shock, saying his family needed time to comprehend the situation.

"We've just been informed ourselves, currently my mum is in talks with the Foreign Office, but we are requesting that we have time to process this information privately due to how sensitive it is," he said, according to MailOnline.

Downing Street said the UK Government was "deeply concerned" following the sentences.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned the death sentences as a "sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy".

The trio have a month to appeal the sentence, according to Interfax, another Russian news agency.

The chair of the panel of judges Alexander Nikulin said the sentence was fair, saying the court had been guided by "the main, inviolable principle of justice", according to Interfax.

British citizens Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as a citizen of the Kingdom of Morocco, Saadoun Brahim, partially pleaded guilty in a court in Donetsk. Source - Press Service of the Supreme Court of the DPR. pic.twitter.com/KhDvxEU1YU — Zabby (@ZabbyYT) June 9, 2022

Mr Aslin moved to Ukraine in 2018, became engaged to a Ukrainian and joined the military.

A number of photos and videos of him have been released on Russian TV since his capture, in which he appears injured.

His family previously shared an emotional appeal expressing their hopes for his return to the UK.

Mr Aslin is one of two Brits sentenced to death by Russia. Picture: Twitter @cossackgundi

"We, the family of Aiden Aslin, wish to ask for privacy at this time from the media," the family said in a written statement on Tuesday.

"This is a very sensitive and emotional time for our family, and we would like to say thank you to all that have supported us.

"We are currently working with the Ukrainian government and the Foreign Office to try and bring Aiden home.

"Aiden is a much-loved man and very much missed, and we hope that he will be released very soon."

Mr Pinner is a "much-loved" husband and father. Picture: LBC

Mr Pinner was in the British Army before he moved to Ukraine four years ago.

He is married to a Ukrainian.

His family previously said he is a "much-loved, well-intentioned husband, son, father, brother and friend".

I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine.



They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.



My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 9, 2022

Russian state media said yesterday Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner could face up to 20 years behind bars after they were said to have admitted "training in order to carry out terrorist activities".

In footage shared by Ria Novosti on social media on Wednesday, a translator can be heard asking Mr Aslin if he would "plead guilty" to an offence, to which he replied: "Yes."

The video appeared to show the two Britons in the dock in the pro-Russian territory's supreme court alongside Mr Brahim, a Moroccan national.

Mr Aslin's family's local MP Robert Jenrick said Putin could not "treat British citizens like this and get away with it" and called for the Russian Ambassador to be summoned to the Foreign Office.

"This disgusting Soviet-era style show trial is the latest reminder of the depravity of Putin's regime," said the Newark MP.

"Russia should be clear, they cannot treat British citizens like this and get away with it.

"Contrary to the Kremlin's propaganda, Aiden Aslin is not a mercenary.

"He has been living in Ukraine and serving in its armed forces before Russia's illegal invasion and as a prisoner of war is entitled to protection under the Geneva Convention.

"The Russian ambassador should be summoned to the Foreign Office to account for this most egregious breach of the Geneva Convention.

"Aiden must be released as soon as practicable."

A No 10 spokesman said: "We are obviously deeply concerned by this.

"We have said continually that prisoners of war shouldn't be exploited for political purposes.

"You will know that under the Geneva Convention prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and they should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities.

"So we will continue to work with the Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British nationals who were serving in the Ukrainian armed forces and who are being held as prisoners of war."