Queen 'will miss Commonwealth Games' due to ongoing mobility issues

The Queen is due to pull out of the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Queen is reportedly set to miss another important engagement and pull out of a Commonwealth Games appearance this summer.

The monarch, who delighted crowds with her Buckingham Palace balcony appearances during her Platinum Jubilee, will instead dispatch Prince Charles in her stead.

He is set appear at the opening ceremony at the games in Birmingham.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on her attendance as MailOnline broke the news.

But sources said it is "still in the Queen's diary".

"Decisions on events are taken closer to the time," one said.

The Queen, who is the head of the Commonwealth, previously kicked off the Commonwealth Games baton relay at Buckingham Palace in October, ahead of the competition's start on July 28.

A secret message was put inside it, which won't be revealed until the start of the games.

Mobility problems stopped the Queen attending every event in her Platinum Jubilee celebration.

But her appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a military flypast on Thursday delighted onlookers, who cheered as she appeared with her family.

She later made a surprise appearance on Sunday, the final day of the long jubilee weekend.

The monarch also thrilled audiences with a pre-recorded vignette featuring Paddington Bear.

The polite Peruvian bear thanks her for her service as the two sit down for tea in the clip, with the Queen revealing she also keeps a marmalade sandwich close at hand.