Meghan makes "thoughtful" phone call to Grenfell volunteers

16 June 2022, 11:13

Meghan's message to Grenfell volunteers
Meghan's message to Grenfell volunteers. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Meghan Markle left a "thoughtful" message with volunteers at a Grenfell community kitchen to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

The Hubb Community Kitchen said Meghan left a “lovely voice message” and asked “how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers”.

In a Facebook post, the group said the Duchess of Sussex – mother to Archie and Lilibet – was “just being her beautiful kind self”.

The Hubb Community Kitchen was founded following the fire by a group of women determined to provide food families and their neighbours.

Meghan and Harry back in the UK for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Meghan and Harry back in the UK for Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

Meghan collaborated with volunteers by supporting the creation, and writing the foreword, for their award-winning charity cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The Kitchen’s post read: “I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page.

“Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the five years anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers.

“Just being her beautiful kind self.”

Read More: William and Kate lay wreath at Grenfell Tower memorial service five years after tragedy

Read More: Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee

Meghan was back in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee earlier this month with the Duke of Sussex, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Grenfell survivors and the bereaved at a memorial service on the fifth anniversary of the fire on Tuesday.

Kate and William were among those who observed a 72-second silence at the base of the tower in north Kensington, London, in memory of the 72 men, women and children who died.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Bank of England hikes interest rates for a fifth time to 1.25%

Breaking
Lord Geidt resigned after being put in an ‘odious position’ by the prime minister, according to his resignation letter

PM’s ethics chief quit after being put in ‘odious’ position on ministerial code

Kevin Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with four counts of se

Kevin Spacey set to 'strenuously deny' sex charges as he is released on bail

The man lifted his car with a forklift

Man uses forklift to stop would-be thief stealing his car in Australia

A French report has drawn parallels between the Champions League final and the Hillsborough disaster

Hillsborough tragedy linked to heavy-handed policing of Champions League final, report reveals
Ghislaine Maxwell asks to serve just four years in jail

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court for sentence of just four years for child sex crimes

A consumer champion has launched a more than £750 million legal claim against Apple

Apple court battle could bring huge payout for 25 million iPhone users in UK

People enjoyed soaring temperatures this week, and the mercury is set to reach 34C tomorrow

Roads melt as UK set for scorching 34C heat on Friday

Dominic Raab refused to put his reputation on the line to guarantee at least one migrant will have been deported to Rwanda by the end of the year

'No migrants in Rwanda by Christmas': Raab won't guarantee when first refugee may land

Dominic Raab has announced three 'rape courts', including at Leeds Crown Court

Three new 'rape courts' trialled by Govt to tackle plummeting conviction rates

The Met Police have released an e-fit of the suspect

Detectives hunt suspect in string of '22 linked sexual assaults' in East London

The Duke of Cambridge has shared a sweet fact about his daughter Charlotte

Prince William shares sweet fact about Charlotte during England football team visit

Dom Phillips went missing with his guide in Brazil

Suspect admits killing Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in Amazon and leads police to bodies

Deportation flights to Rwanda face delays of up to a year

Over 230 migrants land on UK shores in one day as Rwanda flight delayed 'up to a year'

Nicola Sturgeon taking a selfie with SNP MPs including Patrick Grady

Victim of SNP MP's sexual harassment slams party for failures

Dom Phillips went missing with his guide in Brazil

Human remains found in search for missing British journalist as suspects 'confess murder'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A signpost for Andover (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Hampshire wheelie bin found 1,200 miles away in war-torn Ukraine
Leaders visit Irpin

Emmanuel Macron says there are signs of war crimes during visit to Kyiv suburb
Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris to launch task force to combat online abuse and harassment
Robert Habeck

German vice chancellor calls for users to ration gas as Russia cuts supply
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial

Nipsey Hussle’s last moments described as murder trial gets under way
French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland

French, German and Italian leaders visit Kyiv to show support
An undated family handout photo of David Hunter, 74, and Janice Hunter, 75

Cyprus trial of UK man accused of murdering sick wife starts

Bill Cosby pictured in 2018

Cosby lawyer urges jurors to consider only proof from trial

Academy Award-winning actress-comedian Mo’Nique

Mo’Nique and Netflix settle after she accuses streaming giant of discrimination
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju prepare medicines

North Korea reports another disease outbreak amid Covid-19 wave

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in
Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says
Andrew Marr has said the fresh debate over the European Human Rights treat is 'convenient' for Boris.

Andrew Marr: European human rights row is 'politics of distraction' from Boris
UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes
Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London