Meghan makes "thoughtful" phone call to Grenfell volunteers

Meghan's message to Grenfell volunteers. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Meghan Markle left a "thoughtful" message with volunteers at a Grenfell community kitchen to mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

The Hubb Community Kitchen said Meghan left a “lovely voice message” and asked “how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers”.

In a Facebook post, the group said the Duchess of Sussex – mother to Archie and Lilibet – was “just being her beautiful kind self”.

The Hubb Community Kitchen was founded following the fire by a group of women determined to provide food families and their neighbours.

Meghan and Harry back in the UK for Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

Meghan collaborated with volunteers by supporting the creation, and writing the foreword, for their award-winning charity cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook.

The Kitchen’s post read: “I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page.

“Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the five years anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers.

“Just being her beautiful kind self.”

Read More: William and Kate lay wreath at Grenfell Tower memorial service five years after tragedy

Read More: Megxit 2: Harry and Meghan jet back to US before end of Platinum Jubilee

Meghan was back in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee earlier this month with the Duke of Sussex, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Grenfell survivors and the bereaved at a memorial service on the fifth anniversary of the fire on Tuesday.

Kate and William were among those who observed a 72-second silence at the base of the tower in north Kensington, London, in memory of the 72 men, women and children who died.