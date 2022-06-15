Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

Prince Andrew was banned from taking part in public aspects of the Garter Day ceremony. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prince Andrew was left feeling "crushed and confused" after being banned from Monday's Order of the Garter service, a royal expert has said.

The Duke of York was not seen at any of the public parts of the ceremony after Prince Charles and Prince William reportedly lobbied the Queen on the matter.

A source said the 62-year-old Duke was "crushed... [and] a little confused", according to journalist and writer Omid Scobie.

The author of Finding Freedom said Andrew had previously been told he had the Royal family's "blessing" to take part in the ceremony.

The U-turn came after Prince William reportedly offered the Queen an ultimatum - if Prince Andrew was given a public role, the Duke of York himself would pull out.

"The Duke of Cambridge was adamant," a source told the Evening Standard.

"If York insisted on taking part publicly, he would withdraw.

"It would have also meant that his wife Kate would also not have attended."

The Duke of York was 'crushed' by the Garter Day ban. Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Cambridge's alleged ultimatum reportedly led to the Duke of York being banned amid fears the crowds might boo him over his links to Jeffrey Epstein and alleged abuse of Virginia Giuffre.

After talks the Queen decided her second son should only take part in private aspects of the Windsor ceremony, including a private lunch and ceremony investing new members of the Order of the Garter.

The decision was clearly made last minute, because Andrew's name was on the order of service.

The disgraced Duke is said to be keen to return to public life.

It was reported on Sunday he asked the Queen to reinstate his patronages and his HRH title.

He was stripped of them five months ago as a result of the case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, for which he made a multi-million payout in February.

But on Sunday, the Telegraph quoted an unnamed source as saying: "The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back.

"Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.

"Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and 'Prince of the Blood' and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected."

The service took place on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The Queen's son stepped away from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke was cast out of the working monarchy after Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

He denies the claims.

Prince Andrew's last public engagement was when he escorted the Queen to the memorial service for her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh in March.

He had been set to join the wider royal family at a service of thanksgiving in St Paul's Cathedral on the second day of the Jubilee celebrations earlier this month but ahead of the ceremony it was announced that he had tested positive for Covid.